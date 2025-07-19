Pep Guardiola’s final summer as Bayern Munich manager saw the arrival of five new signings – but how have they fared in the years since 2015?

Guardiola strenghthened his champion squad and won the league title once again, although success in the Champions League eluded Bayern in 2015-16.

We’ve investigated just where those five Bayern signings are 10 years after joining the Bundesliga giants.

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich was Pep’s Bayern protege, and he’s still there in 2025.

One of the most talented midfielders of his generation, the signing from Stuttgart was loved by Guardiola for his technical ability, intelligence, physical frame and tactical versatility.

We can’t really imagine him in any other shirt, having made 454 appearances for Bayern Munich and won 21 pieces of silverware with the club.

Sven Ulrich

A solid Bundesliga keeper, Ulrich was picked up from Stuttgart and became a reliable back-up to the great Manuel Neuer.

He made 70 appearances over five seasons, left for Hamburg and failed to get the promoted, returned to Bayern in 2021 and made a further 33 appearances before leaving on a free four years later.

Douglas Costa

After impressing for several years at Shakhtar Donetsk, Costa was signed for a fee of €30million. This was the fourth highest fee in Bayern’s history at the time.

He enjoyed a good first season in Germany, scoring seven goals in 43 matches in all competitions, but was often benched by new manager Carlo Ancelotti the following year.

Needing game time, Costa joined Juventus on loan in 2017 and joined the club permanently 12 months later.

A nomadic career befitting of a more journeyman player, the winger returned to Bayern on loan in 2021, had spells in the United States and Brazil and is now playing for Sydney FC in Australia.

Arturo Vidal

“If I have to go to war, I would definitely take Arturo with me,” Guardiola reminisced about his one season working with the firebrand midfielder, his last big-name signing at Bayern.

“I have very good memories of him at Bayern, he is a nice and extremely competitive man. You can kick Vidal in the chest and he will always put his face if needed.”

Vidal stayed at Bayern for three seasons after arriving for €39.25million, winning the requisite three Bundesliga titles, and later continued his tour of Europe’s elite clubs by going to Barcelona and Inter Milan.

In 2024, Vidal rejoined his boyhood club Colo-Colo in Chile and remains there to this day.

Kingsley Coman

Coman left PSG as an 18-year-old on a free transfer to Juventus after making just four appearances in France, where he became the youngest ever player to play for the club when he was 16.

After just one season at Juventus, Coman joined Bayern Munich on an initial loan and then exploded into life.

Still in his 20s, Coman has won pretty much everything on offer and scored the winner in the 2020 Champions League final…against PSG. Ouch.

