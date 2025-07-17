The Saudi Pro League has been making waves in recent years by attracting some of the biggest stars on the planet to the Middle East. However, not all of them stick around for very long.

In recent seasons, we’ve already seen the likes of Jordan Henderson and Neymar leave the Saudi Pro League after short spells and that trend has continued this summer.

Here are seven high-profile players who’ve left the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Gabri Veiga

Being just 21 years old when he made the switch to Al-Ahli in 2023, Veiga was heavily criticised at the time for making the lucrative move.

Even Toni Kroos piled on the youngster, describing the transfer as ’embarrassing’ at the time.

Ultimately, the Spanish midfielder spent just two seasons playing in Saudi Arabia before heading back to Europe to join Porto this summer.

While playing in the Middle East, Veiga was reportedly earning around £200,000 per week and he’s now taken a significant pay cut to return to Europe.

Demarai Gray

Unlike some of the other big names who’ve thrived while playing in Saudi Arabia, Gray never quite managed to find his feet while at Al-Ettifaq.

He was signed by Steven Gerrard on a four-year contract, but ended up leaving on a free transfer after just two seasons.

During that time, he made 50 appearances, scored four goals and provided five assists across all competitions.

Having now returned to his boyhood club, Birmingham City, Gray will be looking to get his career back on track in the Championship.

Odion Ighalo

Unlike some of the other players who’ve made the move to Saudi, Ighalo has made it no secret that money was his main incentive to join the league back in 2021.

Since then, he’s played for three different clubs, but now finds himself without a team, having most recently played for Al-Wehda.

The 36-year-old could still extend his contract with Al-Wehda or sign for another club in the country, but as of writing, he’s a free agent.

Jhon Duran

Alright, Duran is technically still on the books at Al-Nassr, but he won’t be playing for the Saudi outfit this season.

Just a few months after his lucrative move from Aston Villa, the 21-year-old has been sent out on loan to Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce for the season.

At the time of his arrival, Duran looked like the natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, but with the Portuguese star extending his contract, Duran has been allowed to leave on loan.

It’s been reported that ‘personal problems’ were a factor behind the striker not settling in Saudi Arabia and he’ll now be looking to get his career back on track playing under Jose Mourinho.

Ezgjan Alioski

The former Leeds United star has spent the last four years on the books with Al-Ahli, but left the club this summer to join Swiss outfit FC Lugano.

It’s a romantic move for Alioski, having previously had two stints with Lugano.

Juninho Bacuna

Most known for his spells with Huddersfield, Rangers and Birmingham, Bacuna spent last season playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Wehda.

However, after finishing 16th in the league and being relegated, the 27-year-old has left the club after just one year.

He’s recently been picked up by Turkish side Gaziantep FK and penned a two-year contract with them.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Like Bacuna, Gudmundsson also endured a relegation season in Saudi Arabia. His club, Al-Orobah, finished second bottom and he’s subsequently left after just one year.

He has remained in the Middle East, having recently joined UAE club Al Dhafra FC on a free transfer.

READ NEXT: Highest paid players in the Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo miles clear at No. 1

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League?