We can’t believe this former Premier League XI now plays in Qatar

While plenty of players have headed over to Saudi Arabia in recent years, Qatar too has become a retirement home for some former Premier League names.

The Qatar Stars League may not garner as much attention as the Saudi Pro League but the Qataris are also happy to throw the cash around to try and attract some talent over there.

While the likes of Julian Draxler and Marco Verratti play there, here’s a look at 11 former Premier League players now plying their trade in the country.

GK: Sergio Rico

Staring between the sticks, we have former Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

The Spaniard moved to England on loan in 2018, but despite playing 29 times, Rico could not prevent the club from being relegated.

After that season, he moved on loan to PSG before joining the club permanently as the backup keeper.

In 2024, Rico left France to move to Al-Gharafa.

CB: Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate’s departure from Everton was one that definitely slipped under our radar, but the 28-year-old joined Al Gharafa earlier this month.

The Cheetahs, as they are known, finished third last season and Rio Ferdinand gave his seal of approval with a “Love this” comment under the announcement. We don’t know why either.

CB: Romain Saiss

Romain Saiss spent six years at Wolves from 2016 to 2022 before heading off to Besiktas.

After his time in Turkey, the centre back moved to Al Sadd but was loaned out just two months later.

The Moroccan joined Saudi club Al-Shabab for a season and is on the lookout for his next venture after his contract expired in June.

CB: Marc Muniesa

Having grown up in Barcelona’s academy, Marc Muniesa moved to England to join Stoke where he stayed for five years.

After his time with the Potters was done, he headed back to Spain with Girona but in 2019, the defender left Europe to join Qatari club Al-Arabi.

In 2023, Muniesa played a season at Danish club Lyngby before returning to Qatar, this time with Al Shahaniya. The Spaniard joined the second division club in February on a short-term deal.

RM: Pablo Sarabia

Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia started his football career in Madrid but after a journey that saw him play for Getafe, Sevilla, PSG and Sporting, the winger moved to the Premier League and Wolves.

Whilst in the Midlands, Sarabia scored just eight goals in 77 appearances and left last month to join Al-Arbai on a two-year deal.

CM: Ibrahima Diallo

Despite being only 26, defensive midfielder Ibrahima Diallo is already on his sixth club of his career.

His time in the Premier League came from 2020 to 2023 with Southampton, but he left the Saints to move to Qatar in Al-Duhail.

Earlier this year, he joined Al Khor but has just moved on loan to his third Qatari club, Al Ahli.

CM: Aron Gunnarsson

Part of the famous Iceland squad that knocked England out of Euro 2016, Aron Gunnarsson now plays his football in the much different climate of Qatar.

Having spent eight years at Cardiff, including two seasons in the Premier League, the midfielder moved to Al-Arabi.

A year back in Iceland with Þór Akureyri was followed by a return to Qatar, this time at Al-Gharafa.

LM: Rodrigo

Upon Leeds United’s return to the Premier League, Rodrigo became their big-money signing and he did fairly well, if not spectacularly, during his time in Yorkshire.

He helped keep the team up for two seasons but when Leeds finally succumbed to the drop in 2023, a relegation release clause kicked in and Qatari club Al-Rayyan were happy to pay.

A season later, he moved on loan to Al-Gharafa but is back with Al-Rayyan for the upcoming campaign.

CAM: Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto made just nine league appearances for Liverpool in three years as the Spaniard spent much of that time on loan elsewhere.

His time at Anfield came to an end in 2026 when he joined Lazio and it was there where he enjoyed much more regular playing time.

242 league games with 47 goals for the Italians saw him picked up by Al-Duhail for a fee of €12 million in June 2024.

ST: Roberto Firmino

While not officially complete, Roberto Firmino is on the verge of a move to Qatar after two years in Saudi Arabia.

Firmino left Liverpool in 2023 after eight hugely successful years at Anfield and during his time in Saudi, the Brazilian won the AFC Champions League Elite.

He left Al-Ahli in the summer but is now expected to join Al Sadd.

Can you name Liverpool’s top Premier League appearance maker for every initial?

ST: Joselu

Failed Newcaelt striker to Champions League hero is not the most usual of careers but that is exactly what happened to striker Joselu.

After just six goals in 46 Premier League appearances, Joselu moved back to Spain and found his scoring boots.

In 2023, and with Madrid needing a cheap option up front, he moved to the Bernabeu on loan and ended up scoring two late goals against Bayern Munich to send the Spanish giants to the final, which they duly won.

In the summer, Madrid did Joselu a favour by taking up the €1.5m purchase option, only to sell him to Qatari club Al Gharfa for the same figure a day later. Original owners Espanyol had wanted a bigger fee, preventing Josleu from a move that would have earned him a big pay rise.

