15 Graham Potter faceswaps that will forever haunt our nightmares: Amorim, Garnacho, Big John…
West Ham’s poor form has sent the club’s fans into something of a tailspin online – with Graham Potter faceswaps surely up there for 2025-26’s most nightmarish social media trend.
The writing is surely on the wall for Potter at West Ham. We’re not sure how he can recovered from being face-swapped with some of history’s greatest monsters.
We’ll admit to a guilty laugh at Potter’s face imposed on some particularly bad taste figures, but for the sake of our own peace and quiet, we thought it would be best to leave any particularly egregious or legally dubious edits out of our round-up.
Rest assured, they’re out there. And if your algorithm is anything like ours, X will be throwing you up all kinds of faceswap horrors that leave us equal parts concerned and impressed by the people behind them.
“It is tough, the results are not what we want at all,” Potter told BBC’s Match of the Day.
“I feel for the players, the supporters, anyone connected with the club because it is a tough time. You are trying to find the answer and I think that is what we have to do, we have to stick together and find the solution.
“I think the reaction of the supporters was fair, I think they were totally in the game with us in the second half, really behind us.”
A word of advice, Graham: Stay off social media. You really don’t want to know what’s out there.
Here are 15 of the most nightmare-inducing Graham Potter faceswaps:
2- Ice Potter pic.twitter.com/sAsm4GIWhh
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
3- Graham Rain pic.twitter.com/swXBRAst5N
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Graham Rooney (x4) pic.twitter.com/2oBL71S9dM
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Grahamo Potter pic.twitter.com/iwdmxxnCYj
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
James Ward Potter pic.twitter.com/3ZcExvmY12
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Big Graham pic.twitter.com/Oqlk8deAIo
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
The Chuckle Potters pic.twitter.com/qsEgEhNY58
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
He’s just Graham pic.twitter.com/WedWhfmnC0
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Only Graham and Horses pic.twitter.com/1b8t0oxPTe
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
He’s gonna lose his job pic.twitter.com/15h69KU50G
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Donald Potter pic.twitter.com/B0wqdvWYFx
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Ruben Grahamorim pic.twitter.com/B38rHmVq6u
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
XG- Completed it Mate pic.twitter.com/zR8eYvqgOv
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
Arne Plotter pic.twitter.com/yEp8rPhPpC
— MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) September 24, 2025
https://t.co/sxDzNRjqTc pic.twitter.com/eh5LJCwmx0
— G.T (@gingerrtom) September 24, 2025
