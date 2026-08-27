Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A feature among the 10 sides with the highest net spend during the summer of 2026 so far.

Transfer fees continue to increase every summer, and a few nine-figure deals have been made this year, with more set to come before deadline day.

With just a few days remaining in the window, here are the 10 clubs from around the world with the highest net spend this summer.

10. Roma

Expenditure: €123.5m

Income: €14.3m

Net Spend: -€109.2m

One of three Serie A sides on this list, Roma have been bolstering their squad this summer as they prepare to return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

They have signed Donyell Malen from Aston Villa on a permanent deal for €25million following his impressive loan spell at the club in the second half of last season.

Daniele Ghilardi has also made a loan move permanent and Santiago Castro, Rodrigo Mora, Konstantinos Koulierakis and Nahuel Molina have since followed them through the door at the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite reported interest in Paulo Dybala and Manu Kone, the duo remain at the club and Roma have only sold a few fringe players this summer.

9. AC Milan

Expenditure: €160.85m

Income: €47.5m

Net Spend: -€113.35m

After a disastrous 14-month spell in charge of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim has now returned to the dugout with AC Milan.

He remains committed to his 3-4-2-1 formation and has used the transfer window to add players suited to his system, with Diego Moreira set to operate as one of the wing-backs following his €50million move from Strasbourg.

The Rossoneri have also added more firepower to the squad, paying a club-record €74million to sign Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

They’ve made just shy of €50million through sales so far but that could increase before the end of the window, with Rafael Leao, Santiago Gimenez, Fikayo Tomori and Youssouf Fofana all deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim.

8. Man Utd

Expenditure: €173.2m

Income: €52.15m

Net Spend: -€121.05m

Amorim’s departure in January led to the interim appointment of Michael Carrick, who helped United finish third in the Premier League and is now their full-time manager.

Carrick has overhauled their midfield department this summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for a combined €173.2million.

They are still looking to sign a left-back before the transfer window shuts, although a move for Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall may prove too expensive.

In terms of outgoings, Napoli triggered the €44million obligation to buy Rasmus Hojlund and Radek Vitek has been sold to Middlesbrough for €8.15million.

7. Juventus

Expenditure: €157.95m

Income: €24.4m

Net Spend: -€133.55million

Alongside AC Milan, Juventus also don’t have Champions League money this year but have still been very active in the transfer market.

Their most expensive signing this summer has been one they didn’t want to make, but a €42.75million obligation to buy Lois Openda was triggered, and he’s since been shipped out on loan to Lyon.

Randal Kolo Muani has rejoined the club on a permanent deal following a loan spell in 2024-25, while highly-rated teenage duo Kerim Alajbegovic and Jeff Ekhator have also been signed.

The Old Lady insist that Kenan Yildiz is not for sale, and Timothy Weah’s €14.4million move to Marseille is the biggest fee they’ve received this summer.

6. Coventry City

Expenditure: €148.55m

Income: €5.15m

Net Spend: -€143.4million

Coventry City won the Championship title last season to end their 25-year absence from the Premier League.

Frank Lampard is now looking to build a team that can compete in the top flight and has bought six new players this summer, while Frank Onyeka’s loan from Brentford and Carl Rushworth’s from Brighton have been made permanent.

Their most expensive signing has been the €27million deal to bring Caleb Yirenkyi from FC Nordsjaelland, where he won the Danish Superliga’s Young Player of the Year award last season.

Jahnoah Markelo is the only player they’ve sold so far this summer, joining UAE Pro League club Shabab Al Ahli for €5.15million.

5. Ipswich Town

Expenditure: €178.35million

Income: €19.36million

Net Spend: -€158.99million

A huge transfer outlay carries no guarantee of survival, as Ipswich Town know themselves, having spent €125million in the summer of 2024 before finishing 19th in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys have gone even bigger this time round with an overall expenditure of €178.35million, which is more than the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

They aren’t done yet and are close to completing a deal to sign Exequiel Palacios from Bayer Leverkusen for €22.5million.

Gary O’Neil’s side have recouped some of that money through sales, with the likes of George Hirst, Arijanet Muric and Harry Clarke all leaving the club.

4. Real Madrid

Expenditure: €225million

Income: €58.5million

Net Spend: -€166.5million

Following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, Real Madrid reappointed Jose Mourinho as head coach and have since backed him in the transfer market.

Los Blancos fought off competition from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a €125million deal.

The full-back positions have been addressed with the signings of Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella, while Carlos Espi is their new back-up striker.

For outgoings, Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios have followed former Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa to Fulham, who paid a combined €50million for the pair.

3. Arsenal

Expenditure: €227.1million

Income: €46.15million

Net Spend: -€180.95million

Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title came to an end last season, but they have refused to rest on their laurels in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have strengthened the middle of the pitch with Bruno Guimaraes, the wing with Christos Tzolis and their defence with Ezri Konsa, while Piero Hincapie’s loan move has been turned into a permanent deal.

Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, Christian Norgaard and Karl Hein have all been moved on, adding €46.15million into the club’s accounts.

But their net spend is set to drop when Gabriel Martinelli completes a €58million move to Al Hilal, which would represent a club-record sale for Arsenal.

2. Tottenham

Expenditure: €354.7m

Income: €165.55m

Net Spend: -€189.15m

Having flirted with relegation throughout last season, ultimately surviving with a small buffer of two points, Tottenham are determined to move up the Premier League table in 2026/27.

They broke their own transfer record twice in the space of just a few weeks, first by signing Matheus Fernandes for €99million and then by buying Sandro Tonali for €108million.

Alongside the two new midfield additions, Spurs have also bought Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Savio from Manchester City.

Former club captain Cristian Romero has been their most notable departure this summer, while Luka Vuskovic, Djed Spence and Will Lankshear have also been sold.

1. Chelsea

Expenditure: €407.95million

Income: €218.1million

Net Spend: -€189.85million

After finishing 10th in the Premier League last season, Chelsea have reclaimed their status as the highest-spending side in Europe.

They’ve paid a club-record €138million to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and another €60.7million on former Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

The Blues have also shopped outside the Premier League, bringing Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Denner, Dastan Satpaev, Emmanuel Emegha, Valentin Barco and Pep Chavarria to Stamford Bridge.

Their splurge has been partially offset by sales of Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella, Liam Delap, Trevoh Chalobah and Tyrique George, while Nicolas Jackson is also set to leave in a big-money deal.

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