Wrexham have seriously splashed the cash since being promoted to the Championship and their net spend is considerably higher than some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Following three consecutive promotions, Phil Parkinson’s side were always going to invest heavily this summer to make their squad competitive in the second tier.

As per Transfermarkt’s figures, Wrexham have spent €27.33million on new players and they haven’t made a penny on any of their sales.

With a week left of the transfer window, the Welsh club will likely continue to spend between now and deadline day.

As of writing, Wrexham have a net spend of -€27.33million, which is the 28th highest of any club in world football this summer.

Here are seven clubs from around Europe with a lower net spend than Wrexham.

Chelsea

While Chelsea have spent vastly more than Wrexham this summer, they somehow have a lower net spend than the Championship club.

Enzo Maresca’s side have spent in excess of €270million on new players, but have recouped around €256million by selling their own assets.

As of writing, they have a net spend which is -€4.13million less than Wrexham’s.

In the context of the rest of the world, Wrexham rank 28th for net spend, while Chelsea are slightly behind them in 32nd place.

Barcelona

We now live in a world where Wrexham have more money to splash than Barcelona.

Along with having a significantly higher net spend, Wrexham are likely to have outspent Barcelona entirely by the time the transfer window shuts.

At this stage of the window, both clubs have spent virtually the same (around €27million), but Barcelona have generated more funds from sales.

Therefore, the La Liga giants only have a net spend of -€4.5million this summer.

With Wrexham still pushing to sign the likes of Will Smallbone and Jordan James, they will likely go even further clear of Barcelona in the coming days.

RB Leipzig

Largely thanks to the lucrative sale of Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig have a lower net spend than Wrexham this summer, despite spending over €112million themselves.

As of writing, they have a net spend of -€25.2million, which is the biggest of any Bundesliga club this summer.

However, it’s still slightly smaller than Wrexham’s overall net spend in the Championship.

West Ham

The way West Ham have started this season, there’s a reasonable chance that they could be playing in the Championship next season alongside Wrexham.

Despite their awful start to the season, Graham Potter has still been given over €80million to spend on new recruits this summer.

Their overall spend has been offset by the sale of Mohammed Kudus, giving them a net spend of around -€17million so far.

Porto

As of writing, the Portuguese club have a net spend of -€12.8million, which is less than half of Wrexham’s net spend so far.

While Porto have invested heavily into their squad, the sales of Francisco Conceicao, Otavio, Joao Mario and Goncalo Borges have helped them to balance the books.

Marseille

Marseille have spent €65million on new players this summer, but currently have a positive net spend thanks to the players they’ve offloaded.

With Luis Henrique and Jonathan Rowe both being sold for significant fees, they now have a net spend of +€1.4million. That’s quite the contrast to Wrexham in the Championship.

AC Milan

Another European giant with a lower net spend than Wrexham is AC Milan.

The Italian side have spent over €100million on players this summer, but have made around €164million, giving them one of the lowest net spends in Europe.

That’s largely thanks to the lucrative sales of Tijjani Reijnders, Malick Thiaw and Theo Hernandez.

READ NEXT: 10 surprise Championship transfers from summer 2025 you might have missed

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every EFL Championship manager in 2025-26?