Zinedine Zidane retired from professional football in the summer of 2006 and we can’t believe that two of his former teammates are still playing today in 2025.

The French midfielder undoubtedly ranks among the greatest players of all time and he was fortunate enough to play with plenty of world-class players throughout the years.

We’ve taken a closer look at Zidane’s career and have managed to find two of his former teammates who are still active in the game today.

Marco Zamboni

Zidane played a total of 53 minutes alongside Zamboni during a Coppa Italia match for Juventus back in September 1997.

The Italian defender has enjoyed a journeyed career and has rarely stuck around in one place for long, having played for 21 different clubs.

Since 1997, he’s bounced around various Italian leagues and has had stints with the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Udinese and Spezia, to name a few.

Fast forward to 2025 and the 47-year-old is still turning out for FC Pedemonte, an Italian amateur side.

While he’s not played professional football for over a decade now, the experienced centre-back has still been playing amateur football in Italy during that period.

It’s even crazier when you consider that Zamboni is only five years younger than Zidane, who’s now been retired for 19 years.

You can’t help but respect that sort of longevity.

Sergio Ramos

Ramos made his breakthrough at Real Madrid during Zidane’s final season with the club.

The pair played 33 games alongside each other that season and the Frenchman assisted the Spaniard’s first La Liga goal for Madrid against Malaga.

Fast forward to 2016 and Zidane got the chance to work with Ramos once again, this time as his manager.

During Zidane’s two stints as Madrid boss, he used Ramos on 174 occasions and the Spaniard was his sixth most-used player as a manager.

“The best? He is one of them, of course,” Zidane said when asked if Ramos is the best defender of all time.

“What he has done, what he is, what he has shown in Madrid. I think he is the best in history.

“Ramos is our captain and knows his status in the team. He is the most important player in the team, because he is the leader.”

Since leaving Madrid in 2021, Ramos had short spells with PSG and Sevilla before joining Mexican side Monterrey earlier this year.

With Monterrey set to compete in the 2025 Club World Cup, there’s a chance that Ramos could play against Real Madrid this summer.

Now aged 39, the Spanish defender still looks like he’s got a few years left in him yet.

