Being watched by billions across the world has meant some managers have brought out their Sunday best for the World Cup.

The international tournament has meant managers have largely ditched the club attire (except you, Lionel Scaloni), which gives us an opportunity to pick apart their fashion sense.

Here’s our five best-dressed managers of the tournament.

5. Luis de la Fuente – Spain

It is perhaps a little unfair to judge trophy-winning managers against others because they do just come with that aura.

Spain boss De la Fuente has looked sharp all tournament. He goes for a tight suit with a dotted tie mostly but has been spotted going for the open white collar look.

The round glasses really complete the look and are not something every manager could pull off.

4. Hajime Moriyasu — Japan

Moriyasu has been labelled as one of the five lanyard musketeers but even with the enormous name badge dangling off him, he still makes it work.

It’s a bit Gareth Southgate with a waistcoat and no jacket but he does look good. Shirt could do with an iron though.

It didn’t quite bring him the same luck as Southgate though with Japan losing to Brazil.

3. Herve Renard – Tunisia

No one wears a white shirt quite like Herve Renard.

If Tunisia want to be honest with us and say the real reason they sacked their manager to bring in Renard was sex appeal then that is fine by us.

The Frenchman could be the next Bond. His trademark go-to look is an untucked white shirt with more buttons undone than us mere mortals would dream of.

Match it with his chiselled jaw, Jamie Lannister quiff and permanent tan and it’s a winner.

2. Pape Thiaw – Senegal

There’s been a few non-suit efforts but most have fallen flat.

Mauricio Pochettino looks like a divorced dad. Thomas Tuchel looks like a walking M&S advert (because he is). Fabio Cannavaro has gone for the black T-shirt but that aura look only really works if your team wins.

One man who has impressed though is Senegal’s Pape Thiaw.

Against Norway, he went for a brown polo shirt which worked well and then he wore a tan jacket for Senegal’s game against Belgium.

Good stuff.

1. Carlo Ancelotti – Brazil

It was 27 degrees in Miami for Brazil’s match against Scotland and yet Don Carlo still turned up in a full three-piece suit.

The style has become such a trademark of the Italian that it would feel weird to see him in anything else, we half expect him to go to bed in it.

Ancelotti has always been a suit guy and has added a Brazilian badge as the lapel piece.

The glasses are a new touch but only add to the sophistication of the man.

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