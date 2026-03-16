If you are tempted to leave a Liverpool game early to get a head-start on the traffic – think again!

The Reds are enduring a wretched season by their own standards, letting their grasp slip from the Premier League title they won last term with barely a fight.

Arne Slot’s men are 21 points off leaders Arsenal, down in fifth place having failed to go above Aston Villa into fourth following a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham that drew boos from the Anfield crowd.

We assume they all remained in the ground to the full-time whistle because if there’s one thing guaranteed with Liverpool this season, it is late drama.

No other club has scored more late goals in the Premier League this season.

The problem for Slot, though, is no one has conceded more than Liverpool.

From the 75th minute to the full-time whistle, the Reds have scored 17 goals – 35% of their total haul.

But in those final stages, they have also conceded 17, making up 43% of all the goals they have given up.

Here’s where Liverpool place in the Premier League table from minute 75 to full-time…

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

Dominik Szoboszlai could not believe that Liverpool conceded late on again against Spurs.

“I don’t know what happened, I have nothing to say. In the last minute, again, I don’t know how many times this season already. I feel flat.”

That’s eight times that Liverpool have conceded in added time. Which is already the highest number in any of their Premier League campaigns.

Liverpool have scored seven in added time themselves, a tally bettered only by Arsenal, but only Leeds have let in more after the 90th minute.

Those late stages were where Liverpool were strong at the start of the season but increasingly, they have become a problem.

The Athletic offers an even more stark illustration of Liverpool’s sloppiness by highlighting that the Reds have let in 10 result-changing goals on or later than the 84th minute.

READ NEXT: The Premier League’s top six head-to-head table this season: Man Utd TOP, Arsenal 4th…

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