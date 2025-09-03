Despite making a raft of big-money signings this summer, Liverpool’s net spend is lower than Arsenal’s, Manchester United’s and even Tottenham’s since Arne Slot was appointed last summer.

After the Reds broke the British transfer record to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, it took their total spending to somewhere around £416million – the most ever spent in a transfer window by a Premier League club.

Chelsea, back in 2023, are the only other club who have broken the £400million barrier in the summer window.

However, if you look at Slot’s spending with a wider lens – encompassing all three transfer windows that the Dutch coach has been in charge for – how does their spending compare to their competitors?

Big-money outlay on signings including Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike takes Liverpool’s spending to just short of £450million under Slot.

Barely any of that was spent before this summer, with only relatively modest signings Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili (who was sent back on loan to Valencia) signed in his first summer at the helm. Chiesa only made one Premier League start last season, with the Premier League title won with a squad almost entirely inherited from Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

After a period of inactivity, Liverpool have gone big on reshaping the squad in Slot’s image. The club have brought in over £200million in sales, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah bringing in the biggest fees – plus not-inconsiderable sums for fringe players such as Ben Doak, Caoimhin Keller and Tyler Morton.

Only Chelsea, Aston Villa and Bournemouth have made more in sales since Slot was appointed.

Operating with a radical new transfer strategy, the Blues have banked a scarcely believable £485million in player sales since the summer of 2024, with Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Djordhe Petrovic among literally dozens of players sold for sizeable fees.

Incredibly, Chelsea’s net spend stands at just £33million since last summer, putting as low as 14th in the ranking, below the likes of Fulham, Everton, Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth, meanwhile, have actually turned a profit when it comes to net spend since last summer, alongside Brentford, Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all spent less on new arrivals since Slot was appointed, but they’ve all racked up larger net spends thanks to relatively meagre returns in terms of player sales.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have only raised £80million in player sales over the past three windows, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool way back in 2017 still their club record departure. That sees them top the net spend table, just ahead of Manchester United, since last summer.

Tottenham are also surprisingly ahead. They’ve spent over £100million less than Liverpool since Klopp left, but raised approximately £140million less in player sales over that period.

We’ve broken down the full net spends of all 23 clubs that have been in the Premier League since Slot succeeded Klopp in the summer of 2024.

The figures are sourced from Transfermarkt and converted from Euros into Sterling.

1. Arsenal

Expenditure: £343m

Income: £80m

Net Spend: -£262m

2. Manchester United

Expenditure: £422m

Income: £162m

Net Spend: -£259m

3. Tottenham

Expenditure: £336m

Income: £82m

Net Spend: -£254m

4. Liverpool

Expenditure: £445m

Income: £226m

Net Spend: -£218m

5. Manchester City

Expenditure: £382m

Income: £180m

Net Spend: -£201m

6. Brighton

Expenditure: £307m

Income: £173m

Net Spend: -£132m

7. West Ham

Expenditure: £245m

Income: £115m

Net Spend: -£129m

8. Nottingham Forest

Expenditure: £291m

Income: £179m

Net Spend: -£111m

9. Sunderland

Expenditure: £169m

Income: £59m

Net Spend: -£111m

10. Ipswich

Expenditure: £179m

Income: £76m

Net Spend: -£104m

11. Newcastle United

Expenditure: £303m

Income: £224m

Net Spend: -£79m

12. Everton

Expenditure: £152m

Income: £75m

Net Spend: -£77m

13. Fulham

Expenditure: £116m

Income: £72m

Net Spend: -£43m

14. Chelsea

Expenditure: £519m

Income: £485m

Net Spend: -£33m

15. Burnley

Expenditure: £155m

Income: £122m

Net Spend: -£32m

16. Wolves

Expenditure: £224m

Income: £215m

Net Spend: -£9m

17. Southampton

Expenditure: £152m

Income: £144m

Net Spend: -£8m

18. Leicester City

Expenditure: £77m

Income: £86m

Net Spend: +£9m

19. Leeds United

Expenditure: £124m

Income: £145m

Net Spend: +£22m

20. Crystal Palace

Expenditure: £125m

Income: £147m

Net Spend: +£22m

21. Bournemouth

Expenditure: £232m

Income: £259m

Net Spend: +£26m

22. Brentford

Expenditure: £167m

Income: £195m

Net Spend: +£27m

23. Aston Villa

Expenditure: £207m

Income: £265m

Net Spend: +£58m

READ NEXT: ‘Doesn’t feel right’ – Carragher & four other pundits unconvinced by Isak’s £130m transfer to Liverpool



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 25 most expensive signings in history?

