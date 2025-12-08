Mohamed Salah has teed off on Liverpool and manager Arne Slot after being dropped for multiple games, suggesting the club is trying to push him out.

Amid a poor period of form for the Reds and for Salah himself, the Egyptian superstar was dropped for the Premier League game against West Ham. When Liverpool won 2-0, he was benched for the next two games after that.

Following the latest of those – a 3-3 draw with Leeds – Salah unleashed on Liverpool.

He said: “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.”

Some former Liverpool players have given their say on the situation and potential future of the superstar.

Michael Owen

Owen advocated for the Salah to bite his tongue given he’s about to leave for the African Cup of Nations.

He wrote on X: ‘Oh I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win. But this is a team game and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to AFCON in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country and see how the land lies when you get back?’

Jamie Redknapp

Redknapp has suggested a move might be on the horizon for Salah given his relationship with Slot, though he has also backed the manager to make whatever decisions he sees fit.

He told Sky Sports: “I wouldn’t compare it to when Alan Shearer was left out by Ruud Gullit all those years ago and it ended up being a massive clash where one had to go, but it does feel like something has to give.

“There is no way Mohamed Salah is going to be content being a bit-part player in this team. Whether it’s in January or in the summer, if he finds the right clubs, I think he deserves the right to move on if things aren’t going to go his way.

“I can only see that outcome. Now that trust is broken, especially with someone like Salah, he needs that confidence and love from a manager.”

Peter Crouch

Crouch is aware Salah won’t be happy but doesn’t feel an exit will be coming.

He said: “The Africa Cup of Nations is coming up, so he’ll be going away anyway.I can’t imagine he’ll be moving anywhere in January, really. He’s going to miss lots of games anyway.

“It’s a worrying time, he’s signed a big contract at Liverpool, and you’d expect him to be starting games. He won’t be happy with being left out at all, so I can’t see that going very well. He’s that type of player, he wants to play every single minute.

“When he was coming off, he was fuming in games. He knows he’s not been at the level that he should be this season, but I do think he’ll be back, he’s too good not to.”

Jason McAteer

Former Liverpool man McAteer took Salah’s comments on someone wanting him out not to mean Slot but perhaps a member of the board.

He said: “The assumption we think is the manager. Let’s say that someone could be Michael Edwards.

“He [Salah] might have been [given promises], but it might have been Michael Edwards and the sporting director [Richard Hughes]. That’s where contract negotiations go off.

“Arne Slot is involved but the sporting director is in there to do the deal. They might have said, ‘sign for us for two years and we guarantee you’ll play most of the games; we’re going to give you this.’

“Arne Slot might not have agreed to this. I think everyone reads into ‘someone doesn’t want me’ as the manager. I’m not sure.

“I think Michael Edwards may look and think he needs to get money now for this player and get some value. He could be sold to Saudi in January and make £60/£70 million now.”

Stan Collymore

Collymore played 64 times for Liverpool and feels the culture at the club will not accept Salah’s outburst.

He wrote on X: “I think I know a little about LFC, its supporters and how they view their club. Shaped of course by Shankly then Paisley, Kenny, Jurgen and now Slot.

“One thing remains constant, perhaps more than any other English club, its always the club first and last, players and managers add their DNA to the club, but the club trumps the individual.

“Now, Mo Salah has left plenty of winners DNA at Anfield and has taken his place in the pantheon of greats. So it’s interesting to see his interview, dropping a grenade into the club because if I know Liverpool and it’s supporters at all (I think there may be even a generational difference in responses, younger supporting the grenade, older shaking their heads) then their first reaction will be.. Club, first and last, don’t care who it is. Its a living and breathing mantra and one that even Mo Salah will find it difficult to duke it out against.’

Jamie Carragher

Carra has remained tight-lipped for now. So call this one your bonus ball. This beef is surely set to simmer for a while longer yet.

But we couldn’t resist sharing this spot-on prediction. We await Monday Night Football with baited breath.

