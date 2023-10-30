Can you name every trophy that Lionel Messi has won in his career?

Lionel Messi is officially the most decorated footballer in history – but can you name every single trophy he’s lifted in his glittering career?

The era-defining icon has lifted silverware everywhere he’s been, including at Inter Miami already. We’re asking you to name every piece of silverware he’s won across his time with Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami and Argentina.

“I said it many times throughout my career, the Ballon d’Or is one of the most beautiful [prizes] on an individual level,” Messi said.

“[But] I never gave it importance, because for me the most important [trophies] are the collective [ones], at a group level.”

We’ve given you 15 minutes to rack your brains and name the 13 different major honours that Messi has won with club and country throughout his career.

We haven’t included the youth tournament he won with Argentina as an Under-20, nor have we included any individual awards or mickey mouse summer friendly tournaments.

