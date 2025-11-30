It’s been quite the year for Troy Parrott, but the 23-year-old has just missed one of the worst penalties of all time for AZ Alkmaar.

Fresh after his heroics for Ireland while on international duty, Parrott is someone playing with real confidence right now.

His hat-trick against Hungary fired his nation into the World Cup playoffs and he’s also been banging in the goals for AZ at club level.

Indeed, since leaving Tottenham in 2024, the 23-year-old has scored 34 goals in 64 appearances, having also produced seven assists.

Unsurprisingly, he’s been linked with a move back to England, with the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Wolves all said to be interested.

However, the Ireland international will have wanted the pitch to swallow him up after his latest penalty blunder for AZ.

With the club losing 1-0 to FC Twente heading into stoppage time, AZ were handed a lifeline when referee Jeroen Manschot awarded them a penalty in the 99th minute.

Being the club’s top scorer, Parrott stepped up to take the last-minute spot-kick, but if anything, was far too casual with his approach.

Only players playing with confidence have the cojones to attempt a Panenka, but it’s the ability to actually pull one off that separates the great players from the good.

With the goals he’s scored of late, we can’t blame Parrott for trying it, but the execution was completely off.

Troy Parrott had an injury time penalty to level AZ’s match with FC Twente. Looks like he went for the panenka 😬pic.twitter.com/mwuMDtdN2I — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 30, 2025

Amazingly, that’s now the third consecutive penalty that Parrott has missed in the Eredivisie, having also squandered penalties against Sparta Rotterdam and FC Utrecht of late.

Given his poor record from the penalty spot of late, it’s no surprise that he came under fire as AZ lost the game 1-0.

However, AZ manager Maarten Martens and club captain Sven Mijnans came to the striker’s defence at full-time.

“He’s taking responsibility for the loss of points to the group. He can do much better, he knows that,” said Martens.

“We’re obviously not happy about it. He wasn’t having a good day today, but we’ll definitely talk about it.

“Immediately after a match like that, I don’t think it’s right to start shouting about it. The group has discussed it among themselves.”

Mijnans echoed the thoughts of Martens and added: “He obviously has to score this one, he knows that himself.

“He’s converted a lot of penalties in the past, that’s why he’s number one on the list. But everyone saw that this was a crucial penalty in the final minute.”

