Liverpool have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches and as a result, Arne Slot finds himself under huge pressure.

After winning the title last season, the Reds have struggled to maintain the same standards during 2025-26, despite spending more than any other club during the summer transfer window.

Here are the five managers we think Liverpool should consider to replace Slot.

1. Jurgen Klopp

Klopp left Liverpool in 2024 with legend status, but could he return to the club in the near future?

The German boss decided to leave Liverpool due to burnout, citing his lack of energy as the main reason for stepping down.

Since leaving, the 58-year-old has become the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, where he oversees the strategic vision and coaching for their various clubs.

During an interview last month, Klopp himself admitted that he could return to Liverpool as their manager one day.

“I said I would never coach a different team in England,” Klopp told the Diary of a CEO podcast.

“So that means if, (I did return to England) then it’s Liverpool. Yeah, theoretically it’s possible.”

We’d certainly love to see him back in the dugout.

2. Oliver Glasner

When a big job becomes available, Glasner is inevitably one of the first names linked.

Impressively, the Crystal Palace boss has won his last three head-to-head matches against Slot, including the Community Shield final.

Given the work he’s done at Selhurst Park, it’s no surprise that he’s been linked with various high-profile jobs over the past few months.

With Palace currently sitting fifth in the table, Glasner’s stock is at an all-time high right now.

3. Andoni Iraola

Another Premier League boss who could be in contention for the job is Iraola, who’s done a tremendous job at Bournemouth.

The Cherries are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Premier League and Iraola’s use of dynamic wide men would suit the current Liverpool squad.

Given his achievements at Bournemouth, it seems inevitable that he’ll eventually be poached by one of the traditional big boys.

4. Unai Emery

With over 1000 games under his belt as a manager, Emery is one of the most experienced names on this list.

His short spell with Arsenal might be enough to put a club like Liverpool off him, but the jobs he’s done with Villarreal, Valencia, Sevilla and Aston Villa have been second to none.

He also has experience in managing expectations at big clubs, having spent two years with PSG, where he won seven trophies.

Right now, it seems unlikely that he’ll become the next Liverpool manager, but he has to be among the long-shot candidates.

5. Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann was linked with the Liverpool job after Klopp announced his departure and the German boss is being spoken about once again.

While he’s unlikely to leave his role as Germany’s boss before the 2026 World Cup, he is someone liked by those at the club.

The 38-year-old knows how to unlock a player like Florian Wirtz, which could be worth it’s weight in gold to Liverpool right now.

“Liverpool could also help him out by scoring some of the chances he creates,” Nagelsmann recently said when defending Wirtz.

“The whole club isn’t as stable this year as it was last year. It’s much harder to slip into the team now.

“So it’s also difficult for Flo to make a big impact. Ultimately, the overall situation is such that he just needs a little more time, which is normal; you see that with other players who move to the Premier League too.”

