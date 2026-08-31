Ndiaye will move to Manchester City instead of Tottenham.

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton – but what kind of salary can he expect to earn at his new club?

It had been expected that City would sign Cody Gakpo, but they abandoned their pursuit after Liverpool rejected an £80million offer.

Tottenham had been eyeing up Ndiaye, but now City have swooped in to sign the Senegal international and will pay around £65million for the 26-year-old.

Ndiaye joined Everton from Marseille in 2024 for £15million. He’s scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 73 games for the club.

City will be hoping Ndiaye’s output will scale up at the Etihad, while the player himself will surely be hoping for a bumper pay rise.

He currently earns £45,000 per week at Everton, which would place him in the lower echelons of Maresca’s squad.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in City’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Ndiaye.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Erling Haaland – £525,000

2. Jack Grealish – £300,000

3. Phil Foden – £280,000

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma – £265,000

=5. Josko Gvardiol – £250,000

=5. Ruben Dias – £250,000

=5. Elliot Anderson – £250,000

=5. Marc Guehi – £250,000

9. Rayan Cherki – £180,000

=10. Antoine Semenyo – £150,000

=10, Jeremy Doku – £150,000

=10. Mateo Kovacic – £150,000

13. Matheus Nunes – £130,000

14. Rayan Ait-Nouri – £120,000

=15. Abdukodir Khusanov – £100,000

=15. Kalvin Phillips – £100,000 (on loan at Sheffield United)

=17. Omar Marmoush – £45,000 (on loan at Tottenham)

=17. Iliman Ndiaye – £45,000

19. Vitor Reis – £40,000

20. Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000

21. Nico O’Reilly – £30,000

22. Rico Lewis – £25,000

23. Claudio Echeverri – £15,000

24. Sverre Nypan – £10,000 (on loan at Lommel)

25. Josh Wilson-Esbrand – £7,000

=26. Ayyoub Bouaddi – N/A

=26. Jeremy Monga – N/A

=26. Geronimo Rulli – N/A

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