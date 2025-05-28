There’s plenty of speculation currently surrounding Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about his current situation.

The Saudi Pro League have been making waves in the transfer market in recent years and Fernandes seems to be the next superstar that they are determined to sign.

With plenty of rumours swirling around at the moment, we’ve put together a checklist of all you need to know.

Why would Manchester United sell Fernandes?

Despite being their best player, United might be forced to cash in on their captain because of PSR restrictions.

The Red Devils are desperately in need of a squad overhaul this summer, but they will be limited in how much they can spend, unless they generate more funds via player sales.

United’s ability to spend this summer was drastically affected by losing the Europa League final, as the Red Devils won’t receive any income from playing in Europe next season.

Tough choices will therefore have to be made this summer, which could see Fernandes sold.

Who is interested in Fernandes?

While a number of Saudi Arabian clubs have been linked with Fernandes in recent months, Al-Hilal are currently pushing the hardest to sign the United captain.

With the Saudi side set to take part in the Club World Cup this summer, it’s been claimed that they want to get the deal sorted as soon as possible.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Al-Hilal have told Fernandes that he has 72 hours to make a final decision on their offer.

The Saudi side have reportedly offered him a mouthwatering weekly wage of £700,000, as part of a three-year deal which would be worth over £200million with bonuses.

For context, he’s currently earning £300,000 playing for United in the Premier League.

How much is Fernandes worth?

The United skipper is currently under contract until 2027, with the option of an extra year.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market value sits at £46million, although Al-Hilal would be prepared to pay much more than that.

As per the latest reports, the Saudi club are willing to lodge a £100million offer to tempt the 30-year-old to Saudi Arabia.

That money could seriously bolster United’s transfer kitty this summer, although they would lose their best player in the process.

What has Fernandes said about his future?

The 30-year-old clearly loves playing for United, but he’s accepted that he could leave in order to boost the club’s finances.

“I have always been honest, if the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is,” Fernandes said after the Europa League final.

“Football sometimes is like this. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go.

“I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days. The day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it.

“But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.”

What has Ruben Amorim said about Fernandes?

While Amorim accepts that sales will need to be made this summer, he doesn’t want to lose Fernandes for obvious reasons.

“You can see by the performance, you can see by the leadership, the passion that he has for the game, so he’s really important,” Amorim said when discussing the importance of keeping Fernandes at the club.

“You could see that in the last game [Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa]. I felt that the team was without pressure and they performed quite well, everybody wants the ball.

“But we had some difficult moments and in those difficult moments you can see that Bruno is the guy that takes that responsibility.

“He should be because he’s the captain, he’s experienced, so he’s really important for us, and really important for what we want to build with this team.”

