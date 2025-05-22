Ruben Amorim has endured a rough few months with Manchester United and as a result, he ranks among the club’s worst managers of all time.

The Red Devils have slumped to 16th in the table under the Portuguese boss and have broken a club record for the fewest amount of points accumulated in a Premier League season.

We’ve ranked United’s 10 worst managers of all time based on their win percentage to see where Amorim currently ranks.

Note: In order to qualify for this list, a manager must have taken charge of at least 25 matches.

10. Scott Duncan – 39.5% win percentage

Having managed 235 games in total, Duncan has taken charge of more United games than anyone else on this list.

The Scottish boss managed the club from 1932 to 1937 and his time at the club was a bit of a mixed bag.

United were almost relegated to the Third Division under Duncan in 1934, although he then turned things around and guided the club to the Second Division title in 1936.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t keep them up in the top division and he was relegated, which ultimately led to his resignation.

9. Walter Crickmer – 39.49% win percentage

Crickmer had two separate stints at the club and managed a total of 119 games during that time.

As he only managed to win 47 of them, he statistically ranks as the club’s ninth-worst manager of all time.

8. John Chapman – 39.01% win percentage

Like Duncan, Chapman also managed over 200 games at the club.

The Scottish coach took over in 1921 and managed the club until 1926. During that time, he boasted a win percentage of 39.01%.

7. Ralf Rangnick – 37.93% win percentage

The German coach took over on an interim basis in December 2021 following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While he came to Old Trafford with a huge reputation, it quickly became clear that he was out of his depth in the United dugout.

He could only guide United to sixth in the Premier League and despite originally planning to step into a consultancy role at the end of the season, he left the club entirely once the 2021-22 campaign had concluded.

6. Frank O’Farrell – 37.04% win percentage

After doing a fine job at Leicester City, O’Farrell took over at United back in 1971, replacing Matt Busby.

However, despite having players like George Best and Bobby Charlton at his disposal, O’Farrell could only guide United to eighth in the league during his only full season in charge.

5. Wilf McGuinness – 36.78% win percentage

After spending five years playing for United, McGuinness became their manager in 1969.

His time at the club was relatively short-lived and he only boasted a win percentage of 36.78% during his year at the club.

4. Ruben Amorim – 36.59% win percentage

Having now taken charge of 41 games, Amorim’s win percentage as United boss currently sits at a miserable 36.59%, making him statistically the fourth worst manager in the club’s entire history.

Of course, not all of that is his fault. He arrived at United in November 2024 with the club already in a bad state.

However, he’s struggled to turn things around since then and has guided United to their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League.

Winning the Europa League could’ve got him out of jail, but United didn’t turn up on the night and were defeated by Spurs in the final.

“In this moment, I am not going to be here defending myself, is not my style,” Amorim said after losing the Europa League final.

“But I will not quit again. I am really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”

3. Herbert Bamlett – 31.32% win percentage

Bamlett originally started out as a referee before he turned to management in 1914 when he landed the Oldham Athletic job.

After building up his CV at various clubs, he became the United boss in 1927 and went on to manage them for four years.

While United scored plenty of goals under Bamlett, they struggled to keep them out of their goal. During Bamlett’s tenure, United averaged 2.04 goals against them per game.

2. Lal Hilditch – 30.3% win percentage

While still playing for the club, Hilditch became a player-manager in October 1926.

He ultimately only spent a few months doing that before he returned to a full playing role during the following year.

1. Jack Robson – 29.5% win percentage

Prior to managing United, Robson also had stints with Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Brighton. He joined United in 1914 and managed the club until 1921.

His stint as United boss was interrupted by World War I, as competitive football was suspended in England between 1915 and 1919.

With that context in mind, it would be incredibly harsh to label Robson as the club’s ‘worst’ ever manager. But with a win percentage of 29.5%, he rounds off our list.

