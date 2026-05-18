In terms of talent ID, there could be few better affirmations of latent talent in a centre-forward than Eintracht Frankfurt and Aston Villa.

A Bundesliga side which has sold three strikers for upwards of £60m in each of the last three seasons, and a Premier League team who perhaps sensed something of the Jhon Durans in a player whose reported £30m valuation caused many an eyebrow raise in the summer.

The Colombian’s plight since leaving Villa for a £71m Saudi move best sums up the impending conundrum facing Newcastle over Will Osula, whose late-season explosion has muddied the waters at St James’ Park.

It is counterintuitive to think that his burst of six goals in eight games might actually increase his chances of leaving Newcastle more than if he had failed to justify Eddie Howe’s recent show of faith.

Had Osula not scored at all in this recent run of starts, the questions would not be asked and the interest would not exist.

But this month or so of tireless line-leading brilliance and prolific finishing presents a problem. Is this a big enough body of evidence to give Osula a more substantial role next season? Does it represent the peak of his market worth, and thus the moment to cash in? How close are we to Harry Redknapp saying the Denmark youth international should make the England squad for the World Cup?

Seeking a proper answer on that from the Newcastle manager is foolish. Howe’s response when asked whether Osula had shown he should be given a starting role next season – “Certainly, he’s probably put himself in a good position to do it” – was hilariously and characteristically non-committal.

And so it should be really. It’s a quandary the right answer to which can only possibly be judged after the event. If Newcastle keep Osula and he reverts to the mean then their asset is depreciated; if he continues to develop at this rate they encounter an even tougher Alexander Isak-shaped dilemma in the future; if they sell now and the 22-year-old thrives it will look like the Magpies went too early.

It is difficult to call. And probably not the best idea to put Newcastle in charge of that decision based on their recent transfer track record, but the investment of faith, time and money in Osula makes it theirs.

For now at least, they can enjoy the fruits of their labour and the sight of a centre-forward actually looking the part at St James’ Park.

Nick Woltemade scored against West Ham but there remains significant doubt over his role. Yoane Wissa was given five substitute minutes and if there is a striker to be sold, it really ought to be him.

Osula most closely embodied the sort of industrious attacking threat those far more expensive players were signed to provide.

Whether there is a player in there is no longer the question; Osula has forced Newcastle into a summer call they didn’t expect to make.

And of course Roy Keane called his Michael Jackson-inspired celebration “crazy”, “unbelievable” and “ridiculous”. Say the line, Bart.

By Matt Stead

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