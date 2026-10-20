No one is about to have a whip-round for any of these lads but compared to their team-mates’ salaries, they might legitimately claim to be underpaid…

Some of the wages on offer in the Premier League are genuinely mind-blowing but some players may feel they merit better remuneration.

Using figures from Capology, here is the player from each Premier League club who might be looking for a raise…

Arsenal: Myles Lewis-Skelly

The England midfielder signed a new long-term contract in June 2025 which saw his salary leap from £4,000 to £55,000 a week. But MLS is still the lowest paid outfield player of legal driving age. That will surely change if his prominence for club and country continues.

Aston Villa: Ross Barkley

The ex-England midfielder doubled his money when he joined Villa from Luton but, on £60,000 a week, 20 of Barkley’s team-mates bank more. Alejandro Garnacho is on double.

Bournemouth: Eli Junior Kroupi

Bournemouth were adamant they did not want to sell Kroupi to Spurs this summer, when the forward would surely have secured at least a five-fold increase on his current £35,000-a-week salary. So we assume the Cherries have been talking terms.

Brentford: Kevin Schade

Amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, it is no wonder Brentford are talking to the three-goal forward about an improvement on his £35,000-a-week deal.

Brighton: Malick Yalcouye

Yalcouye is playing for a pay rise and if he maintains his early-season form, he’ll soon be trousering more than the £25,000 a week he’s currently on.

Chelsea: Danny Welbeck

The correct answer here is ‘no one’ but it feels like Welbeck’s agent could have aimed higher than £90,000 a week if he is to be one of the adults in the dressing room.

The other, Jordan Henderson, is on £10k a week more to do the same babysitting job and be the reincarnation of Andres Iniesta.

Coventry: Bobby Thomas

The Sky Blues gushed over Thomas when he signed new terms in May, but his prominence really ought to have been better rewarded. Only three players earn less than the centre-back.

Crystal Palace: Adam Wharton

How do Palace have 20 players better paid than one of the best midfielders in the Premier League? The Eagles’ highest-earner is on £80,000 a week more than Wharton’s £45,000 a week.

Everton: Harrison Armstrong

Armstrong’s agent is surely on to the Toffees after they eventually blocked a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer. No player is currently paid less than his £15,000 a week.

Fulham: Josh King

King is still a teenager but quickly proving himself to be worth more than the £45,000-a-week that makes him the Cottagers’ 18th-best-paid player.

Hull City: Mohamed Belloumi

Only three Hull players take home less than the Algeria international’s £15,000 a week, which is absolutely no reflection of the winger’s form this season.

Ipswich Town: Emersonn

Only two players are paid less than Ipswich’s starting striker, on £15,000 a week.

Leeds United: Ao Tanaka

It does not feel right that the Leeds cult-hero earns a quarter of what the Whites’ highest earner takes home. With less than two years to run on his contract, it’s time to talk.

Liverpool: Rio Ngumoha

Until that new contract gets signed, on £35,000 a week, Ngumoha will remain the Reds’ third-lowest-paid outfield player.

Manchester City: Rico Lewis

On £40,000 a week, England international Lewis takes home only £5,000 a week more than third-choice keeper Marcus Bettinelli. Assuming he hasn’t got another contract somewhere.

Manchester United: Senne Lammens

The United keeper, on £80,000 a week, is taking home a third less than the wage Andre Onana was stealing.

Newcastle United: Lewis Hall

The England defender would likely have earned a three-fold rise on the £65,000 a week he is currently paid had Newcastle not rebuffed Manchester United’s interest. That there are still 16 better-paid players at Newcastle suggests the recent contract extension was just a sticking plaster.

Nottingham Forest: James McAtee

McAtee probably wasn’t worth the £45,000 a week he was paid last season. This term he’s been worth double.

Sunderland: Robin Roefs

There are a few third-choice keepers on bigger money than the £35,000 a week the Sunderland stopper.

Tottenham: Archie Gray

Gray’s £80,000 a week was a good deal when he signed in 2024, but Spurs’ splurge since has left their youngest-ever captain behind.

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