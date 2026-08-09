Ipswich Town’s new signing posts an all-time shocker of an AI slop video

Ipswich Town’s new signing Florentino Luis celebrated his move to the Suffolk club by posting a shockingly bad AI slop video.

The Portuguese midfielder joins Gary O’Neil’s team from Burnley, looking to strengthen an Ipswich midfield hoping to survive in the Premier League, and while the club itself kept the posting of his transfer respectable, the player went rogue.

Posting on his personal Instagram, Florentino uploaded a video that starts with farmers walking through a muddy field (worth stating at this point that Suffolk is officially in a drought having not had rain for months).

Next a man turns the key to a tractor before there is a video of a horse walking towards the camera. You may think that makes sense given Ipswich’s badge, the only problem is the horse looks nothing like a Suffolk Punch. Truth be told, it doesn’t even really look like an actual horse at all.

After we have ticked off everything associated with the club barring Ed Sheeran, it’s time for the player himself to make an appearance.

We get some close ups of the home kit, although the dimensions look often compared to the actual thing, and then we see Florentino, appearing like Batman in a darkened room.

We get some clips of him breathing heavily – a staple of a new signing announcement – and then thankfully the video ends but not before it flashes up what appears to be his own personal motto “blessed to be stressed.”

Florentino then followed this up with a Game of Thrones-style preview of the pre-season friendly match against Rayo Vallecano. As to what the Spanish team has to do with Game of Thrones, we don’t know.

Somehow this is not the only Ipswich new signing that posts weird things on social media.

When he’s not training, Abdul Fatawu takes to TikTok to post himself posing to the same song over and over and over again.

Sure that’s a bit of harmless fun now but just imagine if you’ve been smacked 4-0 by Manchester City and you see your player doing that after the game. Enough to make the piss boil.

Ipswich have been on a major recruitment drive in an attempt to stay in the league at the second time of asking in recent years.

Alongside Fatawu and Florentino, the Tractor Boys have signed Brazilian striker Emersonn, centre back Issa Dio, goalkeepers Kjell Scherpen and Kayne van Oevelen, Daizen Maeda and midfielder Sasa Lukic.

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