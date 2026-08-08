Following England’s heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina at the World Cup, seven of the side that started the game can dry their tears ever so slightly, as they have been listed in the top 100 highest earners in world football.

In the rankings, published by Capology, Ivan Toney leads the line for the English, sitting 10th in the highest earnings charts, which combines salary and bonuses to give an annual sum.

Despite being the only Englishman inside the top 10, Ivan Toney, of Al Ahli, is paid less than five other Saudi Pro League players, including former Premier League stars Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly.

It’s no surprise that Ivan Toney, who is years past his best playing days, is England’s highest earner, knowing the ridiculous wages on offer in Saudi Arabia. But it is more shocking to see that England’s top three biggest earners all play abroad.

Sitting behind Toney in the rankings are Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who all play their football in other European nations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who only has a base salary of just over £273,650 per week (poor thing), earns the highest annual bonuses of any Englishman and is fifth in the world rankings for bonuses.

Three of the 10 weren’t even selected in England’s latest World Cup squad. Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all missed out; the first two controversially, the latter fairly, with Grealish only making 20 league appearances whilst on loan at Everton last season and struggling with injuries throughout the campaign.

The award for highest-earning Englishman in the Premier League is actually split between Marcus Rashford, who spent last season at Barcelona, and Bukayo Saka.

Both wingers earn £300,000 per week, but this could all change for Rashford, whose future remains unclear upon his return to Manchester United.

Whilst being the highest-paid Englishmen in the Premier League, the pair sit below two Premier League juggernauts in the rankings; Virgil van Dijk is the second top earner, picking up nearly £350,000 per week, whilst Erling Haaland tops the list, sitting fourth in the worldwide rankings for total earnings, but not quite reaching the £50million mark.

Manchester City’s Elliot Anderson and Marc Guehi are both in the £200,000-plus-a-week bracket. Reece James and Declan Rice are too, but just miss out on the top 10.

Surprisingly, the most expensive English player of all time, Morgan Rogers, who has just signed for Chelsea for £117million, doesn’t make the list, and neither does Anthony Gordon, who is coming off the back of a strong World Cup display and a big-money move to Barcelona.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 highest-earning English footballers, as per Capology. Each figure is the gross amount earned per week:

1. Ivan Toney – £418,765

2. Harry Kane – £410,393

3. Jude Bellingham – £341,940

4= Marcus Rashford – £300,000

4= Bukayo Saka – £300,000

4= Jack Grealish – £300,000

7. Phil Foden – £280,000

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £273,650

=9. Elliot Anderson – £250,000

=9. Marc Guehi – £250,000

By George Jenkins

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