Alvaro Arbeloa is a likely candidate for the first PL boss sacked this season.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham career looks like it’s hanging on by a thread after three defeats in three and the dreaded loss of the dressing room.

One of the summer’s riskier appointments has turned out pretty predictable: Arbeloa, whose previous managerial experience was being the scapegoat at Real Madrid, has failed to adapt to the Premier League, and he could already be for the chop.

But who could take over in the rather mild Fulham hot seat? Here are six possible candidates.

6. Arne Slot

This one seems unlikely if not impossible.

Slot has already turned down the Netherlands gig as he was set to stay in club football but going from a Premier League champion to a midtable side is a step down he may not be willing to make.

There are also questions over how tactically versatile Slot is as well with criticism of the lack of a Plan B whilst he was at Liverpool. That versatility is the kind of thing you need at Fulham, who can go from being favourites to underdogs week by week.

5. Sean Dyche

Dyche has succeeded Big Sam as the Premier League’s Mr. White, the man you call when it’s gone to s**t.

Depending on how long Fulham stick with Arbeloa will be exactly adjacent to the likelihood that Dyche gets the call but does the now TikToker still have what it takes to win games in the Premier League?

He won 10 of his 15 matches at Forest which is not bad considering the mess he inherited but did lose more games with Everton than he won.

He’s not the sexiest appointment and does not exactly fit with the cheeseboard and hot tub vibes at Craven Cottage, but you can’t wait around for when you are staring at the financial abyss that is relegation.

4. Julian Nagelsmann

The young German coach has a reputation to rebuild after poor stints at both Bayern and the national team and where better to do that than the pleasant surroundings of Fulham.

It would be a step down from the previous two jobs he’s had in terms of stature but the kind of project he has previously done well in.

His experience at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig showed him as a manager able to develop talent and it was only when he was given the huge budget of Bayern that he struggled with the expectation.

He plays a high-pressing style of football which would go down well with a club that sees football as entertainment as much as it does about winning.

3. Eddie Howe

The next job for Howe will be an interesting one for he did not exactly prove to the top clubs that he was ready for that role while at the same time, he showed he was capable of managing above midtable.

In terms of Fulham, it would make a lot of sense with Howe proving at Bournemouth and Newcastle that he can see out a project, it’s just whether the manager himself would want to do that again or would prefer to join a ready-made winning team.

Stylistically, Howe is similar to Silva in getting teams to punch above their weight and if Fulham’s current problems are anything to go by, they need the kind of man-manager Howe is.

Fulham should be going all out to get Howe if they do sack Arbeloa; it’s just whether they can convince him to join or not.

2. Kieran McKenna

When Fulham were searching for a Premier League manager, Ipswich’s McKenna was heavily linked with the role.

It was not the first time the promising Northern Irish coach was linked with a Premier League job considering the work he did in Suffolk, but an £8m release clause proved a sticking point.

In the end, McKenna stepped down from his Portman Road job to spend more time with his family, but that £8m figure remained in place until a year after his departure.

Experimenting with a young coach with still a relatively small amount of experience in the Premier League was something a club should do in the summer, not when they are in the thick of it and McKenna may be firm in sticking to his sabbatical.

1. Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank to Fulham makes a lot of sense.

Sure, the Spurs debacle has harmed his previously impressive reputation but considering how his successors have fared, Fulham would likely look at his success at Brentford more than his failure in north London.

Fulham feel like a Brentford but a few years further back in the project. Marco Silva got them up but they have stagnated around the midtable mark.

The same accusation could be levelled at Frank who finished a high of ninth with Brentford before his successor took them into Europe but who is to say Frank would not have achieved similar if he had a fit Igor Thiago?

Frank would be a steady and smart choice for Fulham and one that makes much more sense than appointing Arbeloa ever did.

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