Winning the Premier League once is hard enough. Doing it twice takes serious class. But winning it with two different clubs? That puts you in rarefied company.

Across more than three decades of Premier League football, only 10 players have managed to lift the famous trophy with more than one side.

From invincible defenders to midfield dynamos and lethal forwards, this group have left their mark on multiple dressing rooms…

Henning Berg

Let’s start with the trailblazer. Berg was the first player to win the Premier League with two different clubs.

He first lifted the trophy with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, then again with Manchester United in 1999 and 2000.

A solid, no-nonsense defender, Berg made 66 appearances for United during one of their most dominant spells.

He’s not the flashiest name on this list, but every title-winning squad needs players of Berg’s character.

Nicolas Anelka

One of the most well-travelled players in modern football, Anelka picked up Premier League winners’ medals 12 years apart.

His first came during Arsene Wenger’s first full season in charge of Arsenal in 1998, then Carlo Ancelotti’s Chelsea in 2010.

Anelka’s career took him to PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City and West Brom, but he was sharpest during his title wins.

Fast, clinical and often misunderstood, the free-scoring maverick bagged over 200 goals and was one of the best of his generation.

Ashley Cole

Cole went from Invincible to serial winner, doing the dirty on Arsenal and leaving them for Chelsea in 2006.

We’ve set up an absolute tap-in there, but we refuse to nibble that low-hanging fruit at the expense of one of England’s greats.

Arguably the best English left-back of all time, Cole’s longevity and consistency at the highest level were unmatched.

He won three league titles – two with Arsenal and one with Chelsea – plus seven FA Cups and the Champions League.

Gael Clichy

From Cole’s replacement to his own multi-club success, Clichy was part of Arsenal’s famous ‘Invincibles’ squad in 2004.

He added two more Premier League titles with Man City in 2012 and 2014.

Quick, dependable and underrated, Clichy was a regular in both squads and bridged the gap between two generations of title-winners.

Just 18 years of age when he won his first title, the Frenchman quietly built a career that most players could only dream of.

Kolo Toure

As well as being the catalyst for one of the greatest songs sung at the darts, the older Toure brother was very good at football.

The name Toure is synonymous with City, but like Clichy, Toure cut his teeth with Arsenal’s 2003-04 Invincibles.

Following that success, he joined the Citizens and became one of their early title-winners in the modern era.

The defender’s role was limited by 2012, yet his third Premier League medal helped City turn a new chapter.

Robert Huth

“Robert Huth Huth Huth, he’s a massive German youth, Robert Huth Huth Huth, he’ll knock out your tooth!”

Stoke City fans will remember that anthem, while Chelsea (probably) and Leicester will remember him for title wins.

He was mostly a backup when he claimed his first league trophies with Chelsea in 2005 and 2006.

But his real fairy-tale moment came as he transitioned from squad player to cult hero during Leicester’s stunning 2015-16 glory.

Carlos Tevez

Few players ever made a switch across the Manchester divide, but Tevez didn’t just do it; he won titles on both sides.

After back-to-back PL crowns with Man Utd in 2008 and 2009, Tevez famously moved to City and added another title in 2012

Feisty, relentless and brilliant on the ball, the Argentinian was the driving force behind both of the attacks.

His relentless work rate ensured he remained respected by both sets of fans, which is quite the achievement given the switch.

James Milner

If you ran a poll asking fans to pick out the top professionals, Milner might rank first.

The Yorkshireman won it with City in 2012 and 2014, then for Liverpool six years later after becoming a crucial presence in Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

Milner ranks second for all-time Premier League appearances with 563 and still looks like he could run a marathon after 90 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez

Many would argue Mahrez stands out as the most technically gifted player on this list.

The dazzling dribbler was a catalyst for Leicester’s 2015-16 title, earning his PFA Player of the Year in the process.

After his move to Man City, he added four more titles and became a key contributor for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Mahrez moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 to gobble up the filthy wages on offer — and few players had earned it more.

N’Golo Kante

Last but certainly not least, Kante is an absolute machine of a footballer and an all-round good human.

Like Mahrez, he was instrumental in Leicester’s shock 2016 title win, covering every blade of grass at every stadium that season.

He joined Chelsea the following season and immediately won another one, becoming the first outfield player since Eric Cantona to win back-to-back top-flight English titles with two different clubs.

Kante went on to win everything at Chelsea, including the Champions League. The quiet destroyer continues to let his football do the talking.