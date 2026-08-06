Pre-season is underway which means the return of the Premier League is almost here and as such, we have 20 new kits to rank.

Home kit designs have become increasingly important for fans who are asked to spend upwards of £90 to be in their club’s colours, but some efforts to reinvent the wheel have seen the wheels come off entirely.

Here’s our ranking of all 20 new home kits for the upcoming Premier League season.

20. Newcastle United

What is that?

It’s like a massive barcode and if you stare at it too long your eyes start to go funny.

The blue accents, matching the badge, are nice but that’s the cherry on an otherwise unappetising cake.

There was originally no sponsor on the front, presumably because no one wanted to be associated with the ugliest kit in the league, but Newcastle have found one with Knox Hydrate, yet another sports drink company.

United by purpose, performance, and progress. Newcastle United 🤝 Knox Hydrate — Newcastle United (@NUFC) June 23, 2026

19. Bournemouth

A bad sponsor can ruin the rating of a whole shirt and that’s the case for Bournemouth, who appear to have a massive Vitality button in the middle of their kit.

Could the logo not have been redesigned to at least match the colour of the top?

Away from that, Mr. Q is an awful sponsor on the sleeve and the gold bits at the top are too busy.

New era, new threads 🔥🧵 Introducing the 2026/27 AFC Bournemouth home kit 🍒❤️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 10, 2026

18. Crystal Palace

Sorry nostalgists, but that is simply not a Palace home kit.

For a team known for playing in red and blue, there is a lot more white than acceptable and had this been an away kit, it might have scored better but as a home kit it’s rubbish.

It’s got a massive AI sponsor on the front and a retro badge, taking away from one of the coolest club crests in the league.

The shoulders are awful too.

50 years of the sash. Introducing our home kit for the 2026/27 season, featuring our new front of shirt sponsor, @temporalio 🦅 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 17, 2026

17. Coventry City

Coventry have decided to commemorate their return to the Premier League by dressing exactly like Huddersfield.

It’s an absolute dud from Hummel. The blue is too dark, the orange for the sponsor is an eyesore and it’s got a silly pattern on the stripes.

The socks are also a different colour from the shirt.

Your 2026/27 Coventry City Home Kit. Available at The Cov Store and online now! — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 2, 2026

16. Nottingham Forest

Forest have this weird-looking dark red pattern on the shirt which looks either like a Rorschach test or like sweat patches coming through.

Really, the shirt looks a bit like a training kit more than the home kit and is very plain.

15. Chelsea

It’s awful isn’t it?

It looks like the kind of knockoff shirt you see whilst on holiday. Nike forwent the usual crest in favour of a massive lion but don’t worry because the badge has been printed faintly across the whole thing.

Chelsea are also still wearing the Club World Cup winners badge, which seems a tad hubristic for a team that finished 10th last season.

Step inside the Lion’s den. The 26/27 Chelsea home kit is here. Created with @NikeFootball. The Pride hunts together. #CantTameUs — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2026

14. Everton

Pretty middle of the road from Everton with a not great, not terrible kit.

It’s got a splash of yellow for the first time since 2021-22 which Everton kits feel like they should have and the blue is the right shade of blue for the Toffees.

The sponsor logo is way too big though and that awful Stake logo is now on the arm rather than the middle.

Their Latin motto is on the back reading “Nothing but the best is good enough”. You finished 13th last year, lads.

Kitted out for 2026/27 👕 Free UK shipping on online @EvertonDirect orders runs until midnight Thursday. — Everton (@Everton) July 5, 2026

13. Brentford

A decent effort from Joma with more yellow on a Brentford kit than usual.

They’ve given everything a yellow outline and while it does work with the Cazoo arm sponsor, it is less effective with the Indeed front shirt sponsor.

They get bonus points for opting to have this home kit for the next two seasons, meaning their fans only have to fork out £95 once every two years.

One home kit. Two seasons. ❤️🤍 Continuing our commitment to affordability and sustainability, our new home shirt will be worn through to the end of 2027-28. Prices remain frozen across replica and authentic shirts. pic.twitter.com/kalQatq9Lj — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 15, 2026

12. Tottenham Hotspur

Not much more you can say than, it looks like a Spurs shirt.

A white theme does make it hard for designers to do anything too original and Nike have opted for a faint pattern across the front of it.

The AIA sponsor looks okay but the Kraken on the arm sleeve is an eyesore.

Sandro in Lilywhite 📸🤍 pic.twitter.com/oZ5tls8c06 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 6, 2026

11. Manchester City

The post Pep Guardiola era will begin in decent kit, even if there is not much going on here.

It looks like the printer ran out halfway through with a fade design and we’re not huge fans of different colour club crests on a home shirt.

Also, does there really need to be three Puma badges on it? We get it.

10. Brighton & Hove Albion

Too many clubs that traditionally wear stripes try to reinvent the wheel and that’s the case with Nike’s Brighton effort.

Objectively, it’s a good-looking kit and is a nod to the shirt worn in the 1983 FA Cup final (which Brighton lost by the way) but it just doesn’t look like a Brighton kit. Indeed, it would look more at home at Stamford Bridge than the seaside.

We’re delighted to unveil our new @NikeFootball home & away kits, available online now! 😍 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 8, 2026

9. Ipswich Town

A reasonably good effort from Umbro for Ipswich is not a little dull.

It’s blue, which is a good start, with a white stripe running up the side of it. The pattern is meant to look like the floodlights of Portman Road and the sponsor is for a local company. Minority owner Ed Sheeran is still present with his album advertised on the sleeve.

As part of the release, the club used the marketing budget to buy kits for all 115 grassroots youth football clubs in the county. Good lads.

8. Manchester United

A strong showing from Adidas with the collar, which just seems right for a Manchester United kit.

It’s got the black accents you want from a United kit, but it is ultimately let down by that god-awful sponsor.

We’ll be wearing our new home kit sooner than you think 👀👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 14, 2026

7. Fulham

This is very close to being the absolute perfect Fulham kit.

The thick bold stripes on the sleeve look great, as does the red accents on the collar but unfortunately, the disproportionately sized ClickHouse logo ruins it.

According to Google, ClickHouse is an open-source column-oriented DBMS for online analytical processing that allows users to generate analytical reports and points for you if you understood even 10% of what that means.

The logo looks like the retro Pong game and is double the size of the actual Fulham badge.

Locked in for the season ahead. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/O7eFDXp8c5 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 23, 2026

6. Liverpool

Liverpool have gone retro for their 2026-27 offering with a throwback to the Candy kit of the late ‘80s.

That sponsor has gone, replaced by the longstanding Standard Chartered logo, and it looks particularly good in the long sleeve version.

an icon reimagined. ❤️​ introducing the Liverpool FC home kit 26/27. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2026

5. Sunderland

It’s hard to go wrong with a retro shirt and Sunderland’s is a lovely offering.

It is a hark back to the 1937 kit in which the club won their first ever FA Cup.

We hope the Black Cats go full retro and insist every shirt be two sizes too big for each player.

4. Leeds United

Some added hoops give the Leeds kit a new feel this year, and it works to be fair. The white, yellow and blue colours just go well and the only thing that could have improved would have been if the Red Bull logo matched.

Even still, no sleeve sponsor (for now) makes it look great.

🔥 Our new 26/27 Home Kit makes its matchday debut at the Sports Illustrated Stadium tonight! Shop now… — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 30, 2026

3. Aston Villa

Ooh, yes please.

We are a big fan of collars on football shirts and this is an excellent choice.

Some may think it’s boring with not a lot going on but sometimes less is more and this one works.

Villa are also one of the victims of the Premier League’s ban on gambling sponsors on the front of shirts so, for now, are without one. Fans should buy it now before a crypto company gets their awful logo plastered on it.

made for Villa Park. built for every roar. this is Home. 🩵 available 28.05 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 26, 2026

2. Arsenal

Arsenal rarely have bad kits and that’s the case again this year with Adidas’ latest offering.

It’s darker than last year with maroon accents and even the sponsors look good. There’s a nice pattern on the collar and sleeves too.

It’s no 2005-06 but it’s decent.

Celebrating our connection 🔗 Dive into the details behind our 26/27 @adidasFootball home kit 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2026

1. Hull City

What better way to mark your return to the Premier League by releasing a cracking retro kit?

Hull’s 2026-27 home offering is a nod to their late ‘70s kit and looks great. Meaning that if Hull do go down, at least they will look good doing so.

A King’s town then a city. 👑 Introducing our new technical partner @oxensportsuk and proudly revealing our 2026/27 home kit. On sale Friday 9am. 🧡 🔗 https://t.co/q1zbTUrVfH#hcafc pic.twitter.com/piDCF4SweS — Hull City (@HullCity) June 10, 2026

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