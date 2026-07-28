Premier League footballers are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world and stars from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City arguably earn far too much.

A lethal combination of desperation and far too much money has led to some clubs forking out eye-watering sums for players who don’t justify it.

We’ve put together an XI of overpaid Premier League stars, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation and containing players from five different clubs.

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili (£85k)

We debated adding Bernd Leno into this XI upon learning Fulham’s number one takes home £130k every single week.

But at least Leno earns his money, starting every match and keeping the West Londoners bobbing along in mid-table.

Meanwhile, Mamardashvili sits on the Liverpool bench unless it’s one of those two-month spells every season where Alisson is injured.

The Georgia international has potential, but struggled to impress in his debut season at Anfield and takes home a hefty wage for a goalkeeper.

RB: Ben White (£150k)

It sometimes startles this writer that 2022 was four years ago, despite it feeling like yesterday. But that’s the only time when paying £150k for White’s services made any logical sense.

Back then, the defender was a revelation after switching to right-back as Arsenal challenged for the title for the first time under Arteta.

Four years on and he is at best a rotation option. Mikel Arteta has a couple of other players who can fulfil the same roles as him.

White, who has a contract until 2028, only played 12 times in the league last season. It’s not really enough to justify his wage, is it?

CB: Wesley Fofana (£200k)

Fofana’s potential has always been undeniable, but injuries have limited his contributions since swapping Leicester for Chelsea in 2022.

Earning £200,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, before Clearlake implemented a series of performance-related contracts, makes the defender one of the club’s top earners.

Twenty-five league appearances last season was an improvement, but Fofana’s performances were still under par. Must do better under Xabi Alonso.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo (£120k)

Like Mamardashvili, Tosin isn’t the highest-paid Premier League player in his position.

But £120k per week for a bang-average defender is indicative of something wrong at Chelsea.

He’s also the youngest player to be unironically known as ‘unc’ by his team-mates, which will last until Xabi Alonso brings in Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

LB: Luke Shaw (£150k)

Shaw is one of Manchester United’s highest earners, but has been frequently sidelined during his 12 years at Old Trafford.

Even with his improved availability last year, £150k a week for someone with his fitness record is hardly value for money.

United are reportedly keen to give Shaw a salary cut with any new contract offered to the 31-year-old.

CM: Kalvin Phillips (£150k)

Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Phillips has started in two Premier League matches for the club.

During that time, he’s made around £25million in wages alone and is still under contract at City until the summer of 2028. A truly awful deal.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders (£230k)

Reijnders’ debut season with Manchester City was mild at best, especially after a deceptively brilliant debut at Wolves.

The Netherlands international might be at risk of an early exit, but could fight for his place under Enzo Maresca.

Either way, £230k every week is a bit steep.

CM: Conor Gallagher (£160k)

Spurs signed Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in January, their increasingly desperate plight reflected in his wage packet.

The very definition of a meat-and-potatoes footballer, Gallagher’s ceiling is ‘fine’ rather than excellent enough to justify earning £165k per week.

RW: Omar Marmoush (£295k)

Marmoush is currently the seventh highest-paid player in the league, despite only starting eight league matches for City last season.

He’s understandably below Erling Haaland in the pecking order, but City dishing out almost £300,000 per week for a player to sit on the bench most weeks does seem a bit mental.

It’s frustrating with Marmoush because the Egyptian clearly has plenty of talent, as he showcased upon first arriving in January 2025, but it appears his future lies away from the Etihad.

LW: Jack Grealish (£300k)

Grealish was a key part of Manchester City’s treble-winning squad in 2023, but his £300,000-a-week salary feels wildly disproportionate to his output.

While his ball-carrying ability and creativity are top-class, his wages cannot be justified given his goal and assist numbers, nor his role on the periphery of the squad.

The midfielder’s wages were largely paid by Everton last year, but Grealish is back at City now and apparently in limbo.

ST: Gabriel Jesus (£265k)

Over the past three seasons, Jesus has scored 10 Premier League goals, all whilst earning £265,000 per week.

Technically, he’s one of the most gifted players in the Arsenal squad, but given his injury record and lack of goals, we’d have to say that he’s being overpaid right now.

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