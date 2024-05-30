Can you name Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund XI that thrashed Real Madrid 4-1 in 2013?

On April 24th, 2013, Borussia Dortmund produced one of the most astounding victories in Champions League history by thrashing Real Madrid 4-1 in the Champions League semi-final. How well can you remember that iconic team?

You’ll no doubt remember the striker that scored all four goals, but what about the rest of the starting XI? Naming each and every member is the challenge we’re setting you.

This was a statement performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side, who had won back-to-back Bundesliga titles but had now made the whole world sit up and take notice by bloodying the noses of Jose Mourinho’s European royalty. They withstood a comeback in the second leg to reach the final, where they lost at Wembley to old rivals Bayern.

“[In the 4-1 win] we played man-marking against [Xabi] Alonso,” Klopp explained years later, reminiscing on the tactics behind the win.

“Everybody knew it before, Alonso gets the ball, turns, Ronaldo’s on his bike already. We played Mario Gotze man-marking against Alonso in the 4-1 at home and it worked pretty well.”

“I think they were the best team by far and won every individual battle on the pitch and were stronger than us, more aggressive physically and tougher mentally so they deserved it,” Jose Mourinho responded.

“How it went from 1-1 to 4-1, I really don’t know because everything happened in a very short space of time in the far goal from the position where I was. But we lost easy possession and we couldn’t cope with their counter-attacking and their transition.”

