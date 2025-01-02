Can you name the 20 most expensive January transfers in Premier League history?

There have been some big transfers completed by Premier League clubs in January transfer windows over the years – but can you name the 20 most expensive?

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have splashed the cash in the winter window if they feel a new addition would give them a much-needed mid-season boost.

But, as our quiz shows, that’s no guarantee of success. On many occasions, a player joined a club in January and upset the delicate balance of a squad.

It would arguably have been better not to sign anybody and that’s without addressing the panic of a chairman scrambling for mid-winter reinforcements.

On the other hand, a well-timed arrival can give an ailing squad a much-needed shot-in-the-arm that kickstarts their season and helps them achieve their aims.

The task before you is simple; name the 20 most expensive January arrivals in Premier League history. We’ve given you the fee involved and the year the transfer was conducted as your only clue.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, but this quiz might leave you scratching your head more than you might expect. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 16/20 and we’ll be impressed if anybody manages to get full marks on this.

