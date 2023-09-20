Arsenal were Champions League regulars under Arsene Wenger, playing in the tournament for nineteen successive seasons, which is an English football record and is only surpassed in Europe by Real Madrid.

But they’ll have unhappy memories of the last of those seasons; after losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 tie in 2017, Arsenal repeated the feat by shipping five to their German opponents in the return match.

It was their last Champions League game for six years, until their return under Mikel Arteta’s management.

We’d like you to name the XI Wenger chose in that ill-fated match in March 2017 and we’re expecting good scores from Arsenal fans everywhere.

If you’re after another challenge after that, why not try to name Arsenal’s XI from Arteta’s debut in 2011?

