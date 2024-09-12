Can you name every player to score just one Premier League goal for Chelsea?

Twenty-nine players have scored exactly one Premier League goal for Chelsea – but how many of them can you name?

It’s easy to poke fun, especially at those who racked up hundreds of appearances, but to be fair to them they’ve managed one more Premier League goal than we’ll ever manage, and for that we’re eternally jealous.

You’ve got 15 minutes, and to make it a bit easier we’ve included each player’s nationality and the number of Premier League appearances they made for the Blues.

An asterisk denotes the player is still on Chelsea’s books, whether in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad or away on loan. Be warned, it’s tough. We were incredibly pleased to get 21/29.

