Champions League nights in the 2000s hit different, didn’t they? If those special occasions were your formative footballing education, we’ve put together a fresh Wikipedia footballer quiz that’ll be right up your street.

This week’s theme is that all 10 of them memorably featured in the Champions League in the noughties. They didn’t all win the thing, although a lot of them did.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice. The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is X/10.

If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not try our last Wikipedia Footballer Quiz on 1990s Champions League stars?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate Champions League nostalgia quiz: 2000s edition