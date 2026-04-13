The Vertu Trophy. The Papa John’s. The Sherpa Van Trophy. Our personal favourite – the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy. You might know the EFL Trophy under a number of different guises, but can you name every winner?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here, celebrating a great competition that allows fans from clubs in League One and League Two a big day out at Wembley.

There have been over forty finals since it was launched in the early 1980s and there’s a lovely, eclectic list of winners – from fallen giants to giant-killers.

The only clue you’re getting is the year of each final. You just need to name the club that got their hands on the trophy, and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

If you fancy another challenge after this one, why not have a go at naming these 10 Football League cult heroes from their Wikipedia career paths?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 72 Football League clubs in 2025-26?