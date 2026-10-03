England seem to play Croatia every week these days, but their most famous meeting came in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

The Three Lions made unexpected progress that year under Gareth Southgate and we all thought football was coming home when England took an early lead.

But Croatia were the better team, led by the peerless Luka Modric. They gradually reeled Southgate’s team in and won 2-1 after extra-time.

We’re asking you to name England’s starting XI from that night in Moscow, lining up in a 5-3-2 formation. You should be able to get them all without any clues.

If this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name every England one-cap wonder since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the last 100 players to make their England debut?

