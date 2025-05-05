More and more British players are playing in the Bundesliga – but can you name every player from England, Wales and Scotland to lifted the title?

There are six players to name and we’ve given you five minutes to get them all, with the year of each title win and the club they won the Bundesliga with as your clues.

