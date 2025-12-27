Chelsea and Aston Villa are two Premier League stalwarts – and plenty of players have played for both clubs in the competition.

Considering they haven’t often been competing against each other, crossover between the pair is pretty common – and some have thrived at both clubs.

Can you name them all? There are 15 to get and you’ve got 10 minutes to get them. Your clue is the years in which they represented each club.

