Morgan Rogers is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League right now, but who are his favourite players of all time?

The Aston Villa star started his football career in the West Brom academy before being picked up by Manchester City in 2019.

Now aged 23, he’s one of the top stars in the Premier League and is a fully-fledged England international.

During an interview with GOAL earlier in the year, he revealed his five favourite players of all time.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

When it comes to the Messi-Ronaldo debate, it’s safe to say that Rogers prefers the latter.

Growing up in England in the early 2000s, it’s easy to see why a player like CR7 would’ve had a large impact on Rogers.

“Ronaldo [is my favourite] 100%,” Rogers said.

“Everything he did. I don’t think I really need to explain much.

“He kind of had two primes as two different players and was still the best of both of them.”

2. Neymar

The prince who never became king.

In terms of dribbling, technical ability and overall football IQ, very few players have come close to touching Neymar’s peak ability.

“Neymar obviously,” Rogers said.

“Purely on things he could do with the football, skills, the freedom that [he had].

“Not a care in the world aspect of just being able to go out on the pitch and completely express yourself.”

3. Paul Pogba

When Pogba was at his best, he was undoubtedly one of the best players to watch in world football.

His vision, technical ability and physique made him one of the most unique midfielders that we’ve seen in the modern era.

While people often dismiss his time at Old Trafford, he was still one of the best players to watch in the league during his first few years at United.

“I’ll go Pogba for the same reason [as Neymar],” Rogers said.

“They might not be better than others but in terms of, I like players that if they mess up they don’t care and they’ll do it again.

“They’re not going to change who they are.”

4. Wayne Rooney

By this point, you’re probably noticing a bit of a trend.

Rogers was clearly a big fan of United growing up and let’s be honest, who didn’t love watching Rooney?

“Rooney was the main one growing up for England,” Rogers said.

“He was kind of like the soul of England when we were growing up.”

5. Steven Gerrard

Rogers also mentioned Lampard, but gave the nod to Gerrard as his fifth favourite.

The former Liverpool captain also had a big impact on the international stage for England and was a role model for countless youngsters who grew up in the 2000s.

READ NEXT: Comparing Kylian Mbappe’s career record at 27 to Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals for Aston Villa?