Can you name every team to have topped the Premier League table at Christmas?

Topping the Premier League table on Christmas Day is always taken as a sign of strength, but how many of the sides to achieve the feat can you name?

The festive season normally marks the halfway stage of the league season, with each side having played everybody once and the table having taken shape.

In 10 of the last 15 seasons, the side top on December 25 has gone on to enjoy Premier League title success, while since the revamped version of the top flight was introduced in 1992, the Christmas Day table-toppers have won the title in 16 of the 33 years.

We’d like you to name the side that topped the Premier League table on Christmas Day since 1992-93 and you’ve got 15 minutes to do so.

