The first goal of a World Cup is always special – but can you name every player to break the deadlock at the tournament since 1990?

Not only have we listed each of the last 10 tournaments, but – because we’re nice – we’ve also given you the game, with the team that scored the first goal, in caps. No excuses for not getting a strong score, then.

Some of these names will come to you instantly, but only the most dedicated World Cup aficionados will be able to complete the set without breaking a sweat.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every World Cup-winning manager since 1966?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate World Cup Quiz: 30 questions on football’s greatest, most historic competition