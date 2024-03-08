Liverpool vs Manchester City has become one of the Premier League’s most compelling rivalries in recent years, and it’s increasingly uncommon that players cross the divide between the two clubs.

Can you name the 15 players that have represented both Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League?

No player has moved between the two clubs during Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s time, in which the two clubs have often slugged it out for the title.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name all 15 players to have made at least one Premier League appearance for both City and Liverpool. The only clue you’re getting is the years in which they were at each club.

