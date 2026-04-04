Easter has arrived, but it wouldn’t be the weekend without Planet Football’s famous Saturday quiz. This time around, we’ve got questions on Italy’s woes, the 2026 World Cup, Bundesliga Ballon d’Or winners, Roberto De Zerbi’s playing days and Joe Cole’s surprisingly eclectic array of team-mates.

You know the drill by now, surely? Ten questions. They’re all multiple-choice. You just have to click one of the four answers you think is correct.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office on this one is 10/10.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try our latest Wikipedia Footballer Quiz on World Cup cult heroes? And if you missed last week’s quiz, try that here.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every one-season wonder team in Premier League history?