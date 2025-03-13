Kylian Mbappe is the fifth most valuable player in the world according to Transfermarkt, but who does the top spot belong to?

The Frenchman is supposedly worth £134million which is slightly more than the likes of Bukayo Saka, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, here are the four players who are worth more than Mbappe in 2025.

Jude Bellingham

Thanks to being five years younger than his Real Madrid teammate, Bellingham is deemed to be slightly more valuable.

As of writing, the 21-year-old is worth £151million which is £17million more than Mbappe’s current market value.

Given that Bellingham is currently on a bumper contract at Real Madrid until 2029, we can’t see him leaving the Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon.

During his first few months of playing alongside Mbappe, the England international has struck up a good partnership with the Frenchman.

“You go into games knowing that he’s going to affect games if you give him the ball,” Bellingham told TNT Sports when asked about Mbappe.

“Our job behind is to try to put the front three in the best positions possible. When Kylian gets the ball in areas where he likes to get the ball, he’s going to be dangerous.”

Lamine Yamal

Arguably the most exciting player in world football right now, Yamal is also deemed to be worth £151million.

However, regardless of any financial package that Barcelona could be offered, we simply cannot see them cashing in on the teenage superstar.

In many ways, Yamal’s career has emulated Mbappe’s career as both players became global superstars in their teenage years.

However, the Barcelona wonderkid has established himself at an even younger age having already racked up over 100 senior appearances before turning 18.

Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian is currently the joint most valuable player in world football with a whopping market value of £168million.

Vinicius has been Real Madrid’s main outlet for the last three seasons, although Mbappe has arguably become the main man since his arrival from PSG in the summer.

Regardless, the Brazilian is slightly more valuable right now, likely because he’s a couple of years younger than his strike partner.

Erling Haaland

The debate between Mbappe and Haaland will continue to rage on, but according to Transfermarkt, Haaland is the more valuable player in 2025.

Having recently penned a new nine-and-a-half-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side, the Norwegian striker is deemed to be worth £168million.

It’s worth taking into consideration that Haaland is two years younger than Mbappe, giving him a slight edge when it comes to market value.

Over the last three seasons, both players have scored at a remarkably similar rate. Since 2022-23, Mbappe has scored 114 goals at club level, whereas Haaland has scored 118.

