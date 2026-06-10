More nonsense is emerging from the Spanish capital after Real Madrid submitted a €150m bid for Julian Alvarez, presumably to get one over Barcelona.

Tuesday was given as the day for Florentino Perez’s grand reveal after he said during his presidential election campaign he would be submitting a €150m bid for a top European player.

With the election won, that player turned out to be city rivals Atletico’s Alvarez and so a ‘Comunicado Oficial’ appeared on the Madrid website.

Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atlético de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julián Álvarez.

After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atlético de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.

There will be many of you that see that and think, why would Madrid want Alvarez anyway? They already have Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr taking up the same space, why spend all that money for someone they don’t need? And more importantly, do they even have that money?

Well, I am afraid you are thinking far too rationally because if Madrid’s main goal of existence is to win the Champions League, its second goal is to f**k Barcelona over.

The choice of Alvarez as the subject of what would be the third most expensive transfer of all time is calculated. The player is one who has long been courted by Barcelona and is reportedly the chosen destination of the former Manchester City man.

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By bidding €150m, Madrid have given their rivals Atletico the power to go to Barcelona and say ‘We have rejected €150m already, better that or we are not talking.’ Realistically, Barcelona were never going to get to a figure that high and so Madrid will hope they have scuppered their great rivals’ plans.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Atletico were not the club to do this with as they have already shown a willingness to take it to the trenches.

After Madrid’s statement came out, which did feel like a tap on the head of Atletico, the red and white side of Madrid responded.

Official statement with our clarifications regarding the official statement from our neighbors @realmadriden:

1. Your video of the Pope got cut off before he said he was also an Atleti fan.

2. You may have confused politeness with gratitude, but just to be clear: we don’t thank you for anything.

3. We are neither considering nor evaluating any offer for Julián.

4. How could we not get along, when you make us laugh even more than @FCBarcelona?

A follow-up tweet said: “P.S. Taking advantage of the good relationship with your new president, let’s see if you stop “stealing” players from our Academy. Thanks a lot, @realmadriden!

No such thing as a normal day in La Liga…

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