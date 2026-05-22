England reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – but can you remember the 26 players in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament?

The Three Lions topped a group containing Iran, Wales and the United States before swatting aside Senegal in the last 16.

But England were unable to dislodge France in a high-quality quarter-final, losing 2-1 and travelling back home with the familiar cocktail of disappointment and regret.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name all 26 players. We’ve given you their position as your hint, and they’re ordered by their squad number.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try our Wikipedia Football Quiz on 10 different England internationals?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every member of England’s 2018 World Cup squad?

