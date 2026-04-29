Triple Real Madrid signing to kickstart second Mourinho reign amid return talk

Jose Mourinho has stormed into contention to embark on a second spell in charge of Real Madrid. Who saw that one coming?

Mourinho’s stock has fallen since his first spell with Madrid, which ended in 2013. Nevertheless, he has become the preferred candidate for club president Florentino Perez in the search for their next manager.

Xabi Alonso failed to last the season in Madrid and Alvaro Arbeloa is unlikely to remain in charge of a club on course to complete a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

According to The Athletic, Perez is backing Mourinho – currently guiding Benfica through an unbeaten season that should still see them fall short of the Portuguese title – to return to Madrid.

While his tactical reputation has plummeted in recent years, Mourinho might just be the kind of authoritative manager to control the egos in the Madrid squad.

But beyond what he’d be inheriting, Mourinho is the kind of manager that demands backing in the transfer market. Finally returning to a club with the resources of Madrid wouldn’t be likely to temper his thirst for some expensive recruitment.

With that in mind, we’ve predicted three signings we can imagine Mourinho wanting if he took the Madrid job this summer.

Defensive midfielder – Rodri

Starting with a big one, it feels like Rodri would be a hard signing to pull off but that might not put Madrid off.

They have been missing someone who can conduct the play from their midfield since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who were always going to be tough to replace.

Rumours have been heating up in recent weeks that Madrid could make a move for Rodri, who will enter the final year of his contract with Manchester City this summer.

Interestingly enough, it’s been claimed before that Mourinho was offered the chance to sign Rodri for Manchester United when he was playing for Villarreal, before reuniting with Nemanja Matic instead.

We can’t see him saying no this time if the opportunity presented itself to sign Rodri.

As for the player himself, having a past with Atletico Madrid doesn’t seem to be too much of an issue. The 29-year-old recently suggested it would be hard to turn Real down.

Given his contract situation, City might be open to doing business for Rodri, but it would still be a steep price.

READ: Ranking every Ballon d’Or winner signed by Real Madrid as Rodri hints at move

Centre-back – Nico Schlotterbeck

Centre-back is going to become a priority for Madrid to strengthen this summer if they say goodbye to David Alaba as a free agent.

Eder Militao has had to have hamstring surgery and Antonio Rudiger’s future is also in limbo, leaving Dean Huijsen as the only guarantee in Madrid’s backline for next season.

Funnily enough, Mourinho spotted Huijsen’s potential earlier than most when signing him on loan for Roma in 2024, but he only got to play him three times before being sacked.

With the way Huijsen has developed since, Mourinho would surely be happy to work with him again, but he would need more security alongside the adopted Spaniard.

To fill the void, Madrid have already been scouring through their options. Some have been taken out of reach, but one who remains in contention for a move is Nico Schlotterbeck.

Borussia Dortmund recently renewed his contract, but reportedly with a release clause that could be activated by a team of Madrid’s stature.

Schlotterbeck stands out as a duel winner and for his range of passing. As a left-footer, he could take Alaba’s place in the squad.

Right-back – Zeki Celik

Mourinho was credited with interest in Celik when he was in charge of Tottenham and ultimately got his hands on the right-back for Roma in 2022.

Celik will be out of contract with Roma this summer and Madrid have already been linked, even if that does feel slightly above his level.

Whether or not Madrid pursue a new right-back will hinge on Dani Carvajal’s future, with the captain coming towards the end of his contract.

A decade ago, Carvajal criticised Mourinho for not having shown him the faith to step into the Madrid first team from the academy.

Should Carvajal leave, then Trent Alexander-Arnold would be left as Madrid’s main right-back. It seems unlikely he has the defensive nous to suit Mourinho’s style.

Therefore, Madrid could require a more defensive right-back. In that case, Celik would fit the bill, considering he has even sometimes played within a back three for his current club.

The Turkish international labelled Mourinho an “expert coach” after their time working together and they may yet get a chance to reunite.

Alexander-Arnold is the better player and would remain the first choice, but Celik would give Mourinho a different profile to lean back on if needed.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by his Real Madrid captain – what’s gone wrong?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Jose Mourinho’s 35 most-used players throughout his career?