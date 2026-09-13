How close are Hull and Ipswich to setting a points record for promoted sides?

Two of the promoted sides have surprised everyone this season. Sorry Coventry.

The performances of promoted sides Hull and Ipswich have been very impressive and the trio could make this one of the best crops to ever come up.

Hull in particular have shocked everyone to go unbeaten through the first four games, most recently achieving an impressive 2-2 draw away at Stamford Bridge, and proving pre-season predictions that the Tigers could be doomed for a points tally lower than Derby’s to be wrong.

Ipswich too have shown far more promise than the last time they were in the top flight, already at half the wins they achieved in the entirety of their previous campaign.

And while Coventry are so far letting the side down with three defeats and no goals, the form of the promoted sides could be amongst the best we have ever seen in Premier League history.

After five games, the record points tally for promoted sides was 25 set by Ipswich, Middlesbrough and Blackburn in the inaugural Premier League season.

Next is the 2017-18 crop of Newcastle, Brighton and Huddersfield as well as the 2010-11 group of Newcastle, West Brom and Blackpool who got 21 between them,

Fulham, Blackburn and Bolton of 2001-02 reached 20 between them while last year’s promoted trio, Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland, reached 19 which is equal to the Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Charlton effort of 1998-99.

As it stands, the promoted sides are on 14 points from their first four matches with Coventry a game behind.

They could in theory then reach 26 points should Coventry win both of their games and Ipswich and Hull win their following fixtures.

While that would seem unlikely, especially given Coventry’s performances so far, breaking into the top five is not unimaginable.

The iffy Premier League table since Tottenham appointed Roberto De Zerbi

Next for Ipswich is a trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for a game against Everton while Hull play Newcastle away.

Coventry play Brighton on Sunday before hosting Aston Villa, a team who has scored just one goal in the league so far this season.

The promoted trio would need just five points between them in the four fixtures to match the fifth best performance in Premier League history so if at least one of those games can be turned into a win, they would be in good stead to do so.

Ipswich and Hull in particular will take comfort in the survival record of those who started strongly, only in the 1998-99 season did fewer than two of the teams stay up.

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