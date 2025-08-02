A full, detailed comparison of Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s career assist records
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the two greatest goalscorers in the history of football – but how do their assist records stack up against one another?
The two era-defining rivals have officially scored 874 and 938 goals, respectively. According to the IFFHS, this makes them football’s all-time top scorers.
Messi might be a couple of years younger than Ronaldo, but we can’t see him overhauling that 60+ goal gap by the time he finally hangs up his boots, given that the Portugal captain continues banging them out in Saudi Arabia at the age of 40.
But Messi is comfortably clear as the all-time top assist provider in football history, and that record will surely stand the test of time.
According to the official records, he’s notched well over a hundred more assists than his old foe.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has notched 388 assists for club and country at the time of writing – exactly 131 more than Ronaldo.
Over the course of his career, he’s registered an assist once every 236 minutes. Ronaldo, by comparison, notches an assist roughly once every four and a half games (every 407 minutes).
There’s a pretty similar discrepancy when you break it down between club and international records.
Messi has 110 more assists at club level than Ronaldo and 21 more on the international stage, despite playing fewer games and minutes on both fronts.
But Ronaldo beats Messi when it comes to the Champions League. He’s one ahead of Messi in Europe’s premier cup competition and three ahead when you look purely at the knockout stages.
There’s some discrepancy between different stats sites when it comes to Ronaldo’s true assist tally in the Champions League.
According to OPTA, he sits just behind Ryan Giggs in the all-time assist charts on 39. But according to UEFA’s official ranking, he’s out in front outright with 42. Our particular stats (via Transfermarkt) place him on 41.
Messi comfortably clears Ronaldo on international football’s biggest stage, though – he has eight assists to Ronaldo’s two at the World Cup, six of which were registered in high-stakes knockout games.
Ronaldo has never assisted (or scored) in his eight World Cup knockout stage appearances.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of Messi and Ronaldo’s career assist records:
Overall
Lionel Messi
Games: 1115
Minutes played: 91,592
Assists: 388⭐
Minutes per assist: 236⭐
Cristiano Ronaldo
Games: 1281
Minutes played: 104,698
Assists: 257
Minutes per assist: 407
Club
Lionel Messi
Games: 922
Minutes played: 75,645
Assists: 330⭐
Minutes per assist: 229⭐
Cristiano Ronaldo
Games: 1060
Minutes played: 87,070
Assists: 220
Minutes per assist: 395
International
Lionel Messi – Argentina
Games: 193
Minutes played: 15,947
Assists: 58⭐
Minutes per assist: 274⭐
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal
Games: 221
Minutes played: 17,628
Assists: 37
Minutes per assist: 476
Champions League
Lionel Messi
Games (Knockouts): 163 (77)
Minutes played (Knockouts): 13,577 (6,675)
Assists (Knockouts): 40 (12)
Minutes per assist (Knockouts): 339⭐ (556)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Games (Knockouts): 183
Minutes played (Knockouts): 15,944 (7,543)
Assists (Knockouts): 41⭐ (15⭐)
Minutes per assist (Knockouts): 388 (502⭐)
World Cup
Lionel Messi
Games (Knockouts): 26 (12)
Minutes played (Knockouts): 2,314 (1,762)
Assists (Knockouts): 8⭐ (6⭐)
Minutes per assist (Knockouts): 289⭐ (293⭐)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Games (Knockouts): 22 (8)
Minutes played (Knockouts): 1,762 (569)
Assists (Knockouts): 2 (0)
Minutes per assist (Knockouts): 881 (N/A)
Since leaving Europe
Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
Games: 68
Minutes played: 5,523
Assists: 25 ⭐
Minutes per assist: 220 ⭐
Cristiano Ronaldo – Al-Nassr
Games: 111
Minutes played: 9,741
Assists: 19
Minutes per assist: 512
READ NEXT: Comparing Messi and Ronaldo’s stats as 37-year-olds – which veteran has aged better?
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 27 players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo?