Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both in the final chapters of their time as era-defining rivals – but how do they compare against one another on the international stage at this point in their legendary careers?

The two icons notched a brace in their most recent appearances for their national teams.

Messi scored twice as Argentina added gloss to their emphatic qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, notching the first and third goals in a 3-0 victory over Venezuela.

The following night, Ronaldo notched two goals as Portugal got their qualifying campaign underway in style, thrashing Armenia 5-0 out in Yerevan.

As they continue to match one another beat for beat even at the age of 38 and 40, we thought it would be interesting to take a wider look at how they’ve performed for their countries in recent times with a wider lens.

We’ve taken a look at Messi and Ronaldo’s last 50 outings for Argentina and Portugal, respectively, to see how they stack up.

Messi has notched 42 goals and 17 assists in his last 50 international appearances, which have been by far the most fruitful of his Argentina career.

The Barcelona legend knew nothing but heartbreak with La Albiceleste until well into his thirties, having come agonisingly close to winning the World Cup as well as multiple Copa America.

Fifty appearances back for Messi takes us back to June 2021, shortly before his 34th birthday, when he scored in Argentina’s 1-1 draw with old foes Chile in the group stage of the Copa America – the tournament where everything changed.

A couple of weeks later, he finally got his hands on the trophy, having captained Argentina in their 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final at the Maracana.

The following year, he got his hands on the Finalissima, beating European champions Italy at Wembley, before officially completing football with the World Cup out in Qatar.

He added a second Copa America for good measure last year, although he was forced off through injury in the final against Colombia.

Messi has notched an outrageous tally of 42 goals and 17 assists in his last 50 appearances for Argentina, a run that’s included five free-kick goals and four hat-tricks.

Ronaldo’s record is similarly impressive – 38 goals and seven assists in his last 50 matches for Portugal.

Fifty international matches ago for Ronaldo take us back to March 2021, when he scored in a 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Luxembourg.

He hasn’t quite enjoyed the same international success as his old rival over the past four years, having exited Euro 2020 (played in 2021) with a 1-0 defeat to Belgium at the Round of 16 stage.

Ronaldo’s Portugal were subsequently eliminated by Morocco at the Qatar World Cup, and lost on penalties to France at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2024.

But the veteran, who has struggled for club silverware over the same period, did get his hands on a second Nations League winner’s medal earlier this year – having led Portugal to a surprise victory over reigning European champions Spain in the final.

Lionel Messi’s last 50 games for Argentina

Goals: 42 ⭐

Assists: 17 ⭐

Penalties scored (taken): 7/8 (87.5%⭐)

Free-kicks: 5⭐

Hat-tricks: 4 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 100 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 120⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 71 ⭐

Trophies Won – 4⭐:

– 2021 Copa America

– 2022 Finalissima

– 2022 World Cup

– 2024 Copa America

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last 50 games for Portugal

Goals: 38

Assists: 7

Penalties scored (taken): 10/13 ⭐ (76.9%)

Free-kicks: 1

Hat-tricks: 1



Minutes per goal: 106

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 144

Minutes per goal or assist: 90



Trophies Won – 1:

– 2025 UEFA Nations League

