Some of the World Cup‘s most romantic stories have come when nations with tiny populations punch well above their weight.

While the likes of China and India fail to make any impression on football’s greatest competition, nations with much fewer resources have made quite the splash.

We’ve listed the nations with the smallest populations to have avoided defeat at the World Cup, whether holding out for a plucky draw or scoring a sensational victory.

8. Slovenia

Slovenia’s first-ever World Cup appearance in 2002 ended with three defeats and star player Zlatko Zahovic being sent home after a bust-up with the manager.

Happily, they were much improved in 2010. Slovenia beat Algeria in their first game before drawing 2-2 with the USA.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to England, a game best remembered for John Terry’s ‘fish dive’ header, saw them squeezed into third and an early flight home.

7. Uruguay

Never mind giving a good impression, Uruguay both hosted and won the first World Cup finals in 1930.

Their population was under two million when the inaugural World Cup was played out in Montevideo.

But Uruguay had won two Olympic Gold medals prior to 1930, wowing crowds in Europe with their artistry on the ball.

They beat Argentina 4-2 in the first-ever World Cup final and repeated their success in 1950 for good measure.

6. Kuwait

The expansion of the World Cup finals to 24 teams in 1982 allowed more participants from Africa and Asia.

Kuwait were one of five countries to make their finals debut in Spain, a heady achievement given the Gulf State had a population of 1.5million at the time.

They gave a good account of themselves in a tough group with England, France and Czechoslovakia; a 1-1 draw with the Czechs in Valladolid was thoroughly deserved.

But their only finals to date is chiefly remembered for Prince Fahad running onto the pitch and getting the referee to disallow a French goal.

5. Northern Ireland

For a wee country, Northern Ireland have bloodied quite a few noses on the World Cup stage.

Their 1982 heroics have passed into folklore, beating the hosts Spain and reaching the second round.

But their 1958 performance was even better, qualifying for the quarter-finals after beating Czechoslovakia and drawing with West Germany.

France ended the Ulstermen’s dream on both occasions and Northern Ireland’s last appearance was a group stage exit in 1986.

4. Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago reached the 2006 World Cup after narrowly failing to qualify in 1974 and 1990.

Few expected anything from the Caribbean minnows, especially with tournament stalwarts England, Sweden and Paraguay in their group.

But they held a Swedish team containing Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a goalless draw in their first match, delighting neutrals in the Dortmund crowd.

Led by Dwight Yorke, they also held England for over 80 minutes in their next game. It took a cheeky tug on Bernd Sancho’s dreadlocks by Peter Crouch to break the deadlock that day.

3. Paraguay

Thanks to a failed 1930 census and war breaking out in 1932, we can’t be sure of the exact population of Paraguay when they made their debut at the inaugural World Cup.

Based on censuses taken in 1924 and 1936, it was under a million people. They participated in the first World Cup, losing to the United States and beating Belgium.

2. Cape Verde

After sensationally beating World Cup perennials Cameroon in qualifying, Cape Verde went one better by holding tournament favourites Spain to a goalless draw.

The Spanish had more of the play, but the Africans defended with the organisation and discipline of a stout Portuguese team to keep their opponents at bay.

Cape Verde has the same population as Murcia, Spain’s ninth-largest city, to put their achievement into context.

1. Iceland

After famously beating England at Euro 2016 and reaching the quarter-finals, Iceland became the smallest World Cup participants ever as they reached the 2018 finals.

An impressive 1-1 draw in their opening match with Argentina made waves, especially after Hannes Halldorsson saved a Lionel Messi penalty.

But gravity later did its work as Iceland lost to both Nigeria and Croatia to ensure a group stage exit.

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