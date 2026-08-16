How does Lamine Yamal stack up against the great Lionel Messi when you compare them at the same stages of their Barcelona careers?

It feels ridiculous to compare any La Masia graduate to Barcelona’s greatest-ever player, who has won eight Ballon d’Or, but Yamal’s meteoric rise has made comparisons inevitable.

Messi has spoken repeatedly of his respect and admiration for Yamal, who has taken his iconic No.10 shirt at the Camp Nou.

“He’s one of the best in the world right now,” the Argentina captain told reporters at a media event ahead of their first meeting in the 2026 World Cup final.

“I wish him luck because his success will be Barcelona’s success.

“We’ll try to keep him from playing at his best. Spain has a great team, not just him.

“He’s a tremendous player – a global star. He’s 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him.”

Yamal is actually quite a way ahead of Messi when you consider what they’ve achieved at the same age. The Argentinian didn’t break into Barcelona’s team, and certainly wasn’t a key player for his country, until he was a bit older.

But what about if you compare Messi and Yamal at the same stage of their respective Barcelona careers? The numbers are interesting in a number of ways.

Yamal has both scored and assisted more than Messi had in his first three full seasons at Barcelona. But context is key here; he’s also played about 50% more games over that period.

Barcelona had a more patient approach when it came to integrating Messi into Frank Rijkaard’s Barca side back in the mid-noughties. He also struggled with injuries early on, missing the latter stages of the club’s 2005-06 Champions League triumph.

Yamal, by contrast, has basically made himself indispensable and is already among the first names on the team sheet if he’s fit and available. Which, invariably, he has been.

While Yamal has notched more than twice as many assists as Messi at the same stage,

We haven’t included Yamal’s first season on the fringes (one appearance in 2022-23) or Messi’s similarly peripheral first season (nine appearances totalling just 234 minutes in 2004-05) but rather the three seasons once they’d really broken through into the first-team set-up.

Here’s how they stack up against one another from their first three full, proper seasons at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi’s first three full seasons at Barcelona

Games: 101

Goals: 41

Assists: 19

Goal contributions: 60

Penalties: 5

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 174 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 198 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 119 ⭐

Trophies Won: La Liga x 1, Champions League x 1, Supercopa de Espana x 1

Lamine Yamal’s first three full seasons at Barcelona

Games: 150 ⭐

Goals: 49 ⭐

Assists: 52 ⭐

Goal contributions: 101 ⭐

Penalties: 6 ⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 234

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 267

Minutes per goal or assist: 113

Trophies Won: La Liga x 2, Copa del Rey x 1, Supercopa de Espana x 2

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