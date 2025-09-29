Water is wet, the sun is hot and Barcelona’s Pedri is the best midfielder in world football… let’s start the week by making simple, factual statements.

The Spain international has recovered from a series of injuries that threatened to limit his potential with a superb 2024-25 campaign.

His authoritative performances helped his side with the league and cup double, with the inevitable shouts for Ballon d’Or recognition as a happy consequence.

Spain seem to produce technically impeccable and visionary midfielders on the national curriculum, but Pedri is something else; the true heir to Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

The 22-year-old has continued his peerless form into the new season, making Paul Scholes require a cold shower after treating Newcastle to a Champions League clinic.

Against Real Sociedad in Barcelona’s latest La Liga victory, Pedri produced a moment of skill so bewitching and improbable that it would’ve been called a glitch on EA FC.

With the ball in his possession, but with Ander Barrenetxea sliding in at a rate of knots, Pedri flicked the ball over his opponent’s leg and onto his own shin.

A third and decisive touch, all with the same foot, visibly drained the spirit of Jon Gorrotxategi – the Sociedad man’s planned intervention was extinguished in an instant.

As Pedri dribbled forwards, both Barrenetxea and Gorrotxategi threw their arms up in despair at the mugging they’d just been subjected to.

Even professional footballers are reduced to stuffed mannequins by the ridiculous skill Pedri needed to make it look so effortless. It was almost Ronaldinho-esque.

Hansi Flick spent his post-match press conference waxing lyrical about Pedri’s latest masterclass.

“Pedri is special. He’s a great player. He’s getting better at being a leader,” Flick said.

“He’s a crazy player, very important. When he’s on the pitch, he’s everywhere. He gives us control of the ball and knows what position he needs to be in.

“He’s very good. Together with Frenkie [De Jong], they’ve organised the team very well. They’re exceptional players and very well connected.

“They know how they want to play, they know each other… it’s fantastic to see this connection.

“With this partnership, it’s harder to pressure us, and this gives us more possession, creates more space, and that’s the most important thing. I’m very proud of the team.”

Pedri’s contemporaries are also fully signed-up members of the midfielder’s fan club.

Speaking to Sport, Leverkusen midfielder Garcia shared his thoughts on Spanish national team-mates Pedri and Yamal and was lavish in his praise for the duo.

“For me, Pedri is the key: he gives meaning to the game, accelerates or slows down when necessary, and improves his teammates,” Spain team-mate Aleix Garcia told Goal when asked what makes him so decisive.

“He is at an incredible level and makes Barca flow. Then, the tactical work of the coaching staff enhances that, but Pedri makes the difference.”

When current players, former players and managers are falling over themselves to praise somebody, they must have something special.

In the spirit of 2025, there can be no further debate; Pedri is on another planet from every other midfielder.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: Lamine Yamal names his all-time Barcelona XI and it is ridiculously good



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s 15 youngest La Liga goalscorers since 2000?

