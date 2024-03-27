The 7 superb players Bayer Leverkusen will be raided for this summer

Bayer Leverkusen have been sensational in 2023-24 and look set to win their first Bundesliga title in the club’s history under Xabi Alonso’s management – meaning their brightest stars are now on the radar of Europe’s big hitters.

At the start of March’s international break, Leverkusen were 10 points clear of Bayern Munich in the league table and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League and semi-finals of the German Cup. Remarkably, they are yet to lose a match this season.

Such form has meant Alonso has found himself linked to the soon-to-be-vacant roles at Bayern, Barcelona and Liverpool, but this also applies to a host of their talented players.

We’ve identified the seven Leverkusen stars who are attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong has been in tremendous form for Leverkusen this season, notching 11 goals and 11 assists from 33 games despite playing at right-back.

With a rumoured release clause of just £34million, the Netherlands international is expected to be snapped up this summer with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United eager to add the 23-year-old to their squad.

Victor Boniface

Boniface’s breakout campaign in the Bundesliga has seen his valuation skyrocket – & put him firmly on Arsenal and Chelsea’s radar.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists during Leverkusen’s unbeaten campaign.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga leaders are not keen on selling Boniface but a big offer of around €55 million could tempt them to cash in on the player.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have gaps to fill up front, meaning either could be tempted to bring Boniface to the Premier League.

Florian Wirtz

Wirtz is one of the outstanding youngsters in world football right now and has flourished under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and produced 18 assists in 36 appearances for Leverkusen this season, dazzling with his creativity, sharp feet and balletic dribbling.

Despite interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, there’s no guarantee that Wirtz will leave the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Germany international is inclined to stay at Leverkusen for one more season.

“There are currently no negotiations and sources close to the player believe the best option is to stay at Leverkusen for one more year, at least,” Romano told Caught Offside. “Never say never in football, but it’s very quiet so far.”

Jonathan Tah

According to HITC, Tah is attracting heavy interest from West Ham who have conceded a surprisingly high number of goals for a David Moyes team this season.

Tah has started 23 league matches under Alonso, even getting on the scoresheet four times, and recently shackled Kylian Mbappe during Germany’s international friendly win over France.

With both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma being linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, Tah would prove a canny low-cost addition for the Hammers – especially as the defender’s contract also expires next year.

Either way, West Ham fans will get a decent look at the defender when they face Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Odilon Kossounou

A vital cog in Alonso’s finely-tuned system, Kossounou has established himself as one of Europe’s best and most unique centre-backs this season.

Rather than just sitting in the backline, the Ivory Coast international likes to go on marauding runs up the pitch to combine with Leverkusen’s attackers.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with the 23-year-old, with Leverksuen reportedly demanding as much as €50 million for his services.

Edmond Tapsoba

According to The Mirror, Alonso has identified Tapsoba as someone he would like to take with him into his next job.

It’s not hard to see why; the 25-year-old centre-back is very accomplished in possession and only Frimpong and Tah have made more appearances for Leverkusen under Alonso’s management.

Whether the boss ends up in Munich, Madrid or Liverpool, expect the Burkina Faso international to follow him there.

Piero Hincapie

Another fine centre-back who’s been turning heads across the continent, Hincapie is thought to be of strong interest to Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk’s contract expiring in 2025.

The Reds are especially eager to add a left-footed defender to their ranks with Joel Matip out injured until September at the earliest.

Having shown his class for Leverkusen and Ecuador, Hincapie won’t come cheap – but he’d surely be worth the investment.

